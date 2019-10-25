Hidden Cabaret Announces Inaugural Line Up

Hidden Cabaret will present Quarter-Life Crisis, an evening featuring some of New York's best young talent singing songs that tell their stories.

Jake McKenna (Wicked Frozen, Missed Connections, Bound for Broadway) will be the host of the evening which will feature a cast singing their way through a quarter-life crisis with pop and musical theatre numbers. Recent transplants to New York the cast who hail from all over the country from Minneapolis to Puerto Rico with the Blue Ridge mountains and Washington DC in between represent the future of musical theater.

The cast includes singer songwriter Taylor Bloom; The "Millenial Crooner" Hector Lionel; Matt Lynn (Gallery Players, Chorus Line); Eric Peters (National tour, Motown The Musical); Adrian Grace Bumpas (NYMF, Savage; Gallery Players, Chorus Line); Leah Platt (National tour, Fiddler on the Roof); Kim Roth (National tour, The Magic School Bus Lost in the Solar System; NYMF, Breaking Ground) and Olivia Rubbo (Green Room 42; Mabou Mines Theater, Beulah Land)

Geoff Ko (Broadway: Be More Chill; Off Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter, Generation Me; Paper Mill: The Honeymooners) is the musical director.

Hidden Cabaret is produced by Red Horse Theatricals.

Hidden Cabaret is located in The Secret Room at 707 8th Avenue just below the Iron Bar. Performance starts at 7. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets available now and for future programming visit www.hiddencabaret.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You