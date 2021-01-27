Heidi Haux To Bring FIRST HAUX: THE RISE OF DR. JILL To the Digital Stage

WERRRK.com announced today that New York City drag star Heidi Haux is celebrating a new administration by bringing the next chapter of her award-nominated "First Haux" cabaret to WERRRK.com's digital stage.

"Heidi has been a friend of our site for years now and we're so excited to have the latest incarnation of her amazing First Haux show on our YouTube channel. We've invested a lot of time in growing WERRRK.tv in recent months and we are proud to provide a forum on our channel for shows and drag performers around the world." said WERRRK.com Deputy Editor Spencer Williams.

"This cabaret is my biggest brain child and passion project. I was absolutely floored when Werrrk.com contacted me to offer a space for this show to live online. I'm excited to finally explore digital drag and hope the work I've put in and the amazing work of everyone else who helped make this show possible shines through. It's definitely not your typical drag show, or your typical cabaret for that matter, but I hope First Haux can now reach a wider audience and provide some other queerdos with as much joy as making the show brings me." added Heidi.

The special event will debut on the WERRRK.com channel at 9pm EST on February 3rd and will be available for viewing on demand shortly after the stream ends. The show is a free event although tipping is both welcomed and encouraged.

Watch Heidi Haux transform from one historical figure to the next as she takes you on a hilarious and possibly slightly educational journey through America's original First Wives club! This time we find Dr. Jill Biden two weeks after the inauguration visiting the Hall of First Ladies to let her hair down, light some sage, and see some spirits. Your favorite First Ladies from the past return with old favorites and new numbers alike to try and usher in a new age of unity and optimism. Join Eleanor Roosevelt, Mary Todd Lincoln, Jackie Kennedy, Hillary Clinton and more as these "Ladies" entertain the country in the best possible way: With DRAG!

See the event page here!