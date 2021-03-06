Healing Across Cultures Comes to Front-Row Fringe Festival

Healing Across Cultures: An Intercultural Musical Kaleidoscope is created and performed by Stefanie Rummel to be seen at the Front-Row Fringe Festival.

This intercultural musical kaleidoscope shows how different and similar we are around the world and how art units us. Have a look at a mesmerizing visual, musical, singing, speaking, and puppeteering video experience. The show is performed in English and French and up to 12 different languages.

Stefanie Rummel who is also a belter, now shows her soothing part of her voice, singing her own original and traditional songs. She produced and performed this excerpt of her virtual show.

The award winning performing singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel, has lived in France, the US and Germany and shares experiences about living in other cultures. She is known for her stage performances with her One-Woman-Shows and Musical Cabarets. Stefanie Rummel has played about 11 years in the Musical "Nunsense". She was on tours, sang on cruise ships and performed in many other shows.

She premiered with the French Show "Chansons" in Germany. It is a journey through French tradition and French music from Edith Piaf to Michel Legrand. The press said: "Great songs filled with passion and emotions."

Healing Across Cultures has been performed for Solo Art Heals and the The MarshStream. Feedback from audiences were: "So layered and lovely", "That was everything", "Very intriguing", "Mesmerizing!", "Beautiful" "Soothing!" "Your piece was - so satisfying. So much of what I have longed to see and beyond."

This virtual show highlights the subtle parts of Stefanie Rummel's art to represent art which can unit us. www.stefanierummel.com