HOT FLASHBACKS! A GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL ADVENTURE Returns to Caveat Next Week

Just in time to celebrate Gay Pride 2021, HOT FLASHBACKS! A GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL ADVENTURE returns to New York City for a live performance on Wednesday, June 23 at 7pm at Caveat. Performed by a hilarious drag trio, the show incorporates musical numbers, live snippets of the show, trivia, and comedy. General admission tickets are $22 in advance / $25 at the door. VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a post-show meet-and-greet are $35 in advance / $40 at the door. There is no drink minimum at this venue. Tickets may be purchased at www.caveat.nyc. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street between Houston and Stanton Streets on the Lower East Side -- accessible from the F/J/M/Z trains at Delancey-Essex.

Picture it: New York City: Pride week 2021. Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! In HOT FLASHBACKS! A GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL ADVENTURE, your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. Could she be at the Rusty Anchor? Or right in their kitchen on Richmond Street? Through a series of hilarious "hot flashbacks", these hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' most memorable moments to find their Ma! One lucky audience member will be crowned the next #TokenSophia. Live singing! Dancing! Bears! Oh My! Toto, we're not in Miami anymore, sugar.

All attendees must present proof of full vaccination to enter. Proof can be via the New York State Excelsior pass, a physical copy of the CDC card, a photo of your CDC card, or other electronic record of vaccination includes name and date (e.g., some chain pharmacies have an app with this information). In all cases the name must match that on your photo ID.

HOT FLASHBACKS! A GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL ADVENTURE stars Jason B. Schmidt (as The Dorothy), Andy Crosten (as The Blanche), and Gerry Mastrolia (as The Rose) along with Musical Director Mason Griffin. It also features the creative team of Anthony Giorgio-Schmidt and Darlene Rae Heller.

The Golden Gays NYC have quickly emerged as the premier Golden Girls show in the country. The perfect drag show for the whole family! GGNYC for short, they burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon NYC, then at the famed Rue La Rue Café, where their trivia show video went viral. What began as a flash mob has now skyrocketed to sold-out engagements all across America. GGNYC has produced multiple successful tours with their hit musical shows "Hot Flashbacks", "The Golden Games", and "Thank Yule For Being A Friend" to enthusiastic audiences in New York City, Asbury Park, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlantic City, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Provincetown, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Rochester, New Hope (PA), Cumberland (MD), and Hackensack (NJ). "Hot Flashbacks' premiered Off-Broadway at NYC's Theatre Row in the summer of 2018. Each Fall, they participate in RuPaul's DragCon NYC with their own GGNYC booth, meeting hundreds of new Golden fans each year. They have sailed the high seas, first with Vacaya Travel's inaugural P-Town cruise in August 2019, and as the ambassadors for the Golden Fans at Sea cruises in 2020/2022. During the pandemic, GGNYC created online digital entertainment nearly every week for their fans.