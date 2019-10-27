HOLIDAY INN Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

A Work of Heart Productions (AWOHP) will bring Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn to Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, December 22nd at 9:30 pm.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn is a beloved musical, based on the 1942 film, featuring some of the most classic holiday tunes of all time; White Christmas, Let's Start the New Year Right, Steppin' Out With My Baby, and more!

Holiday Inn is the story of Jim, who leaves show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. Jim's luck takes a turn when he meets Linda Mason; an aspiring performer, turned schoolteacher. Together, they turn the farmhouse into a festive inn with spectacular performances to celebrate each holiday, from Christmas to the Fourth of July.

The concert is produced by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions with music direction by Justin Ramos. The cast includes Alexis Aker, Hannah Bonnett, James Cochran, Kelliann DeCarlo, Samantha Disney, Matt Giroveanu, Ally Hern, Marc-Anthony Lewis, Nicole Lippey, Sierra Naomi, Jake Nicholson, Amanda Patanella, Taylor Patno, and Johnny Ross.

Founder and Artistic Director of AWOHP, Nicole Lippey shares her excitement, "We are honored to be performing Holiday Inn at Feinstein's/54 Below! After several very successful cabaret shows at 54 Below, we are so thrilled to have the opportunity to perform a concert with such beautiful and unforgettable music!"

Tickets range from $25 - $60 and can be purchased on the 54 Below Website:

https://54below.com/events/an-evening-of-rodgers-and-hart-classics/

A Work of Heart Productions is a Theatre Company founded by Nicole Lippey in 2014. Having performed over 30 shows throughout the New York City, AWOHP's core mission is to provide various performance opportunities for up and coming theatrical talent throughout NYC. All actors must audition for their roles in each performance. To find out more about A Work of Heart Productions or performances, please visit: www.workofheartproductions.com





