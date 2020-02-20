HIDE AND SEEK Featuring Damon J. Gillespie, Emma Pittman And More Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Damon J. Gillespie (NBC'S Rise, Newsies), Emma Pittman (Winner of The Search for Roxie) and more in Danny Feldman's "HIDE AND SEEK" on February 21, 2020 at 9:30pm. An autobiographical musical, Hide and Seek tells the story of Andrew, a high school student who realizes that he is gay. As he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality, he finds himself struggling to navigate his way through his relationship with friends, a former girlfriend, his new boyfriend, and his family. As he attempts to find his true self, Andrew learns more about living life authentically. Written by Danny Feldman at the age of sixteen, the evening will feature orchestrations by Eli Schildkraut and will be music directed by Luke Williams.

The cast will be rounded out with Danny Feldman as Andrew, along with Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre...), Elisa Galindez (Queen Anne), Hannah Rose Honore (Olay Live: The Road to Glow, Sistas), Jesse JP Johnson (Wicked, Spongebob Squarepants), Jenn Maurer (Elf), Christian Musto (Pip in Pip's Island), James Oblak (Legally Blonde), Sadie Seelert (Mary Poppins), Keaton Whittaker (A Little Night Music) and more to be announced.

Hide and Seek plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 21, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins







