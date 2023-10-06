HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. OCONER, Linda Eder And More Next Week At 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Click Here or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

HERE LIES LOVE SINGS THE SONGS OF J. OCONER NAVARRO, FEAT. ARIELLE JACOBS & MORE! – OCTOBER 9 AT 7PM

J. Oconer Navarro, music director of Broadway's Here Lies Love, returns to 54 Below after his sold-out debut concert in May 2022! Joining forces again with director Nathaniel P. Claridad, the Jonathan Larson Award-winning writer will share music from his canon performed by members of the Here Lies Love family — including a sneak preview of songs from his new Fil-Am work Death of the Pastores, written with actor-musician Laura Dadap and inspired by a concept by influential Filipino folk guitarist Michael Dadap, who will make a special guest appearance. Come join this celebrAsian of talent and culture in honor of Filipino-American History Month!

Featuring Julia Abueva, Reanne Acasio, Aaron J. Albano, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Jasmine Forsberg, Arielle Jacobs, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne Hughes, Angelo Soriano, Danielle Troiano, and Moses Villarama.

Joined by Joe Cruz on guitar, Jay Julio on viola, Adrianna Mateo on violin, Derek Nievergelt on bass, and arrangers Brandon Ilaw and Justin Ramos.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUNDAY BRUNCH: A NEW MUSICAL BY RACHEL ABERMAN & ERNIE BIRD – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Join Ernie Bird and Rachel Aberman as they unveil their delightful new musical, Sunday Brunch here at 54 Below! Set right after graduation, the story is centered around Becca's struggles with her life's decisions. With a chorus of voices tugging her in various directions, she discovers that the family diner, filled with a bevy of unexpected guests, offers everything except the answers she seeks. From pleasing parents to exploring cult-like commitments among other things, Sunday Brunch strikes a perfect blend of humor and heart – leaving you wanting more. What path will Becca choose? Grad school? Marriage? The whimsical breakfast flambee? You'll have to stop by to find out!

Music direction by Zalman Kelber.

Directed by Jessica Wu.

Featuring Anna DeNoia, Gabrielle Filloux, Jonathon Hadley, Connor Marsh, Gianni Palmarini, and Lauren Singerman.

Joined by Tania Messa on violin, Patrick Oberstaedt on bass, Pance Pony on cello, Danny Ursetti on drums, and Noah Weisbart on guitar.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AVA NICOLE FRANCES: HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU KID – OCTOBER 10 AT 7:00PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Two-time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner, Songbook Ambassador, and NYU Tisch sophomore Ava Nicole Frances returns to 54 Below for her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. In the tradition of the great powerhouse divas before her, Liza, Chita, Judy, Barbra, Brandi, and Ben (Platt), Ava will celebrate the universal link that binds all generations and humanity – the child inside us all.

Fresh from her triumphant performances in NYC (Mutual Admiration with Charlo Crossley), London (Triple Threats) and California (West Coast solo debut), join Ava as she honors the past, claims the present and heralds the future. With the help of the songs and songwriters that gave her voice, among them, Kander and Ebb, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, and Paul Simon, her program is an inspired mix of Broadway, pop and standards. Aided by musical director Michael Collum and trio, Here's Looking at You Kid is an evening and an event you will not want to miss!

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! IN BETWEEN… BY ELIZABETH ADDISON – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the premiere of the new musical In Between…, by the writer of Chasing Grace and This is Treatment, Elizabeth Addison. This new tale, inspired by a thread in Addison's life, centers Joey and Beth, musical theater soulmates who met as teenagers in the RENT rush line, and the ups and downs of a love that spans 25 years. This new musical speaks to the twists and turns of life and is a love letter to those who, despite all odds, continue to find their way back to each other in friendship, in love and in musical theatre.

Elizabeth Addison is a multi-hyphenate creative whose works exist at the intersection of recovery and the performing arts. Her musical Chasing Grace was recently a part of NYTW's Resident Company's Jag Productions Jagfest, and her musical This is Treatment recently had a sold out run at Northeastern University in Boston. She is a Creative Recovery Coach who works with artists on various aspects of their personal wellness journey. She also mentors at Tada! Youth Theatre, teaches storytelling for healing with Revolution Recovery, and is a Story Consultant for 2nd Act Theatre Company. She believes our medicine is in our stories and her goal is to help get as many stories out as possible.

Directed by Coleman Ray Clark.

Featuring Theo Brown, Amina Camille, Brianna Justine, and Alecsys Proctor-Turner.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – OCTOBER 11 AT 8PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$155 cover charge ($171.50 with fees). $210 premium seating ($226.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – OCTOBER 12 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold out debut! 54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind…

With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you've never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway's legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He also was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/ Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HUMAN: A NEW ANCIENT MUSICAL IN CONCERT, BY BONNIE CORRAL AND KRYSTIN LACEY – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Written by Bonnie Corral and Krystin Lacey, Human: A New Ancient Musical explores those things which make us human – creativity, empathy, grief – and celebrates how we came to discover these qualities. Human is the story of an early human family living within their hunter-gatherer tribe. The father works hard to keep his two children alive and uphold the tribe's traditions of survival. The eldest son is expected to soon join the Summer Hunt, but he is more artistically-minded than strong, sharing the joy of colors with his younger sister. Told from the lens of a small family, the story asks the timeless questions we all ask about the world and ourselves. Making its NYC and stage debut, join us at 54 Below for a night of remarkable storytelling through original music.

A Lines in the Sky Production.

Featuring Nayeli Abrego, Eric Michael Byers, Yael Karoly, Jarius Miquel Cliett, Kyle Dalsimer, Weston LeCrone, and Megan Onello.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY- PART FOUR, FEAT. RICHARD MALTBY JR. & MORE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“This work of living musical theater journalism is as engrossing as cabaret gets.” – TheaterPizzazz

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway is back!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by the host of the podcast Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends Robert W. Schneider and Charles Kirsch, host of the podcast Backstage Babble. Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Major Attaway, Allison Belinkoff, John Bolton, Mary Callanan, John Cariani, Lori Tan Chinn, Kevin Dolan, Rachel Dratch, Joy Franz, Eric Michael Gillett, Marc Kudisch, Richard Maltby Jr., Lena Josephine Marano, Eric Millegan, Christine Pedi, Michele Ragusa, Sean Stephens, and Talia Suskauer.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Maui Strong Fund, run by the Hawai'i Community Foundation.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Olivia Rodrigo will not appear at this performance.

Olivia Rodrigo combined with Broadway vocals, it's not a “bad idea…right?” Get ready for NYC's stars to sing their GUTS out to some of the most heart wrenching bops of our generation. Join us at 54 Below on Friday, October 13th as we celebrate the music of pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo!

From the popular Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” to hits like “Drivers License,” “Vampire,” and “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo has captured hearts and made songwriting history while earning her place at the top of global charts. Her first album, SOUR, which debuted on May 21st, 2021, exceeded all expectations as one of the most streamed albums of all time. Her second album, GUTS, debuts on September 8th and already has two chart topping hits. You'll hear the best of both albums in a night you won't forget!

Produced by Molly Heller, Caitlin Brightman, and Cara Weglarz. Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Featuring Zion Ari, Jerusha Cavazos, Tyler Conroy, Maddie Conti, Meg Dwinell, Erin Engleman, Natalya Fisher, Hayley Herman, Gabriella Joy, Guy Lockard, Echo Deva Picone, Morgan Reilly, Carolina Rial, and Lindsey Smith.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE – OCTOBER 14 & 15 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 95th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$115 cover charge ($128 with fees). $170-$175 premium seating ($186.50-$191.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOM'S NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Mamas do so much for their kids and the ones they love – but they need a little time for themselves, too! Introducing Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Featuring Tracee Beazer Barrett, Janine DiVita, Kasie Gasparini, Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, Happy McPartlin, Grace Morgan, Marissa Rosano, and Deidre Dodman Struck.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FERGIE L. PHILIPPE: HONEY MELODIES AND OLD FASHIONEDS – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton, Camelot) slows things down with a cozy and mostly jazzy evening of some his favorite tunes by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and maybe even Jim Henson. Featuring a full band and special guests, songs to look forward to include: “It's Only A Paper Moon,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “Nature Boy,” and “It's Not Easy Being Green.” Come down to 54 Below for a warm and toasty autumnal affair with Fergie L. Philippe.

Produced and music directed by Ben Caplan

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit Click Here

AVA NICOLE FRANCES: HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU KID October 10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

LEE ROY REAMS: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! October 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

HUMAN: A NEW ANCIENT MUSICAL IN CONCERT, BY BONNIE CORRAL AND KRYSTIN LACEY October 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY-PART FOUR, FEAT. RICHARD MALTBY JR. & MORE! October 13 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO October 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

FERGIE L. PHILIPPE: HONEY MELODIES AND OLD FASHIONEDS October 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.