HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MADAM VICE PRESIDENT! Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Ellie MacPherson returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below (254 W 54th Street, New York, NY 10019) with Happy Birthday, Madam Vice President! on October 11, 2021 at 9:45pm. Tickets are available now by visiting 54Below.com/MadamVP.

Ellie MacPherson (The Play That Goes Wrong) is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. She is the creator and star of Happy Birthday Mr. President! a musical comedy cabaret about the US Presidents. Now, she is serving up a brand new show for a brand new era...

The Vice Presidents of the United States, a group of folks who you couldn't tell apart until... well, Kamala. And you know what? Going under the radar was a good move because these guys are WACKY. In honor of Madam Kamala Harris's birthday, join Ellie and her Secret Service band as they bring you on a comedic musical tour of the Vice Presidency. Because if you thought the Presidents were strange, get ready for their Number 2's!

Happy Birthday, Madam Vice President! features musical direction by Michael Repper and band members Luis Jaccome and Dominic LaMorte.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.54below.com and begin at $25. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street.