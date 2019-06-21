Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Returns to 54 Below In SPEAKEASY SOCIAL

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Guilty Pleasures Cabaret for the fifth time in "Speakeasy Social" on July 27, 2019 at 11:30pm. The show will feature female vocal group 'The Sirens', pianist/singer extraordinaire Vinnie Ester, charming emcee Meredith Swanson, magician Mark Clearview, drag queen JesSHE, and of course the dazzling dancers of GPC. It will be an evening of song and dance dedicated to the time of flappers, bootleggers, and jazz.

The July 27th cast features 12 of the company's members: Melissa Becker, Bridget Bose, Mark Clearview, Annie Ester, Vinnie Ester, Julia Goretsky, Katarina Lott, Andrea Palesh, Kayla Radomski, Ashley Rose, Meredith Swanson, and Jesse Wintermute.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in "The Best of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday July 27th at 11:30PM. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET

NYC's Premier Song and Dance Variety Show features high-energy synchronized dancing, live singing courtesy of female vocal group - The Sirens, and cheeky comedy. Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret." The ladies debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows at the renowned Duplex Cabaret Theater. The ladies have since made The Duplex their performing home, with guest appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below, Cutting Room, DROM, The Triad, The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret, Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize and Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, GPC founded the female vocal group - The Sirens, who seamlessly blend retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theatre stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. For more information, please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You