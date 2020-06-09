'Guilty Pleasures Cabaret' Hosts a Virtual Show Benefiting The ACLU

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, is pleased to announce their next virtual Summertime Carnival themed cabaret performance on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9:30PM, with all event proceeds benefiting the Americans Civil Liberties Union. The show will still feature its signature style with singing and dancing, but the show will also give space to feature Black artists and artists of color to speak to the importance of allyship, activism, and solidarity with the Black community.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has performed two virtual cabarets via Zoom since the nationwide shutdowns due to COVID-19 began, with each performance garnering nearly 300 audience members. "Our original plan [for our June performance] was to celebrate the summer and the things we were going to miss out on," says Co-Director Andrea Palesh, "but we can't do a show without acknowledging the racism that's still plaguing our country."

"Producing virtual shows allows us to reach audience members beyond NYC--with attendees tuning in from all over the world," stated Co-Director Bridget Bose. "Our audience sizes on Zoom are five-times the size of live audiences."

Given this ability to bring people together in virtual space for their past two performances, GPC is pleased to use this show to offer space to Black artists and artists of color, including Brian Fender (Recording Artist: New single "Running Outta Time", Film/Stage actor recently seen in THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS), Jordon Waters (Creator of Off-Broadway Vaudeville Hip-Hop Show REBIRTH OF RABBITS FOOT, PMTA (The Portland Area Musical Theatre Awards) nominee for best supporting actor, Bernardo in WEST SIDE STORY), Jeffory Elliott (Davis Contemporary, Blacklisted, School at The Washington Ballet), and Ximena Salgado (National Salsa Soloist Champion in Peru 2015, Owner/Founder of Rumbamena Latin Dance Company - World Samba Team Champion), each of whom will speak to their experience as BIPOC artists and the essential impact of Black voices in the industry and GPC's audience.

"We have a platform, we have an audience, and we think it's crucial to share the message of Black Lives Matter with our viewers," states Palesh.

The next Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Virtual Cabaret will be presented on Friday June 12, 2020 at 9:30PM via Zoom. Get the password to the show by messaging the company through their website or social media. There is a suggested donation of $5 via GuiltyPleasuresCabaret.com or Venmo, and proceeds will benefit the ACLU. Show link and information are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com.

