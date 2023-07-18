Get Ready for a Trip Down Memory Lane at BABY'S FIRST AUDITION at The Green Room 42

Ever wanted to sing THAT inappropriate song in an audition? Wondered what was going through an actor's head while staring at the panel? Thought to yourself, "Man, this person is super talented... what were they singing when they were 5 and auditioning for Matilda?" Well, look no further than "Baby's First Audition" at the Green Room 42. Featuring an all-star cast of performers, coming together to showcase who they are and who they were. This night is not to be missed, with a killer cast coming from Broadway, tours, and TV all to the stage for one night only.

Purchase tickets at this link:

Hosted and produced by Rachel Arianna (Bend in the Road, Saturday Night Live), with co-host Mary Stewart Sullivan (Enron) and music directed by Shraman Ghosh (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Windy City Playhouse), this night of fun and singing is not to be missed.

Featuring:

Rachel Arianna (Bend in the Road Off B'way)

Alivia Clark (Buttons: A Christmas Tale, singer-songwriter)

Alexandra Rose DeAngelis (St. George Theatre)

Cole Edelstein (Matilda B'way)

Shraman Ghosh (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre)

Jake Kitchin (Billy Elliot Nat'l Tour)

Remy Laifer (Fiddler on the Roof Nat'l Tour)

Charles Pelletier (Dance Moms)

Julianna Rigoglioso (Mary Poppins Nat'l Tour)

Mary Stewart Sullivan (Enron B'way)

Nadia Jewel Vito (Shrek the Musical Nat'l Tour)

Producer: Rachel Arianna

Hosts: Rachel Arianna and Mary Stewart Sullivan

Music Director: Sharman Ghosh

