Get Ready for a Trip Down Memory Lane at BABY'S FIRST AUDITION at The Green Room 42

Join top performers as they share their early audition experiences.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Ever wanted to sing THAT inappropriate song in an audition? Wondered what was going through an actor's head while staring at the panel? Thought to yourself, "Man, this person is super talented... what were they singing when they were 5 and auditioning for Matilda?" Well, look no further than "Baby's First Audition" at the Green Room 42. Featuring an all-star cast of performers, coming together to showcase who they are and who they were. This night is not to be missed, with a killer cast coming from Broadway, tours, and TV all to the stage for one night only.

Purchase tickets at this link: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/pbFPQe3ePFOk1zZ9tFgn/1691103600000

Hosted and produced by Rachel Arianna (Bend in the Road, Saturday Night Live), with co-host Mary Stewart Sullivan (Enron) and music directed by Shraman Ghosh (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Windy City Playhouse), this night of fun and singing is not to be missed.

Featuring:

Rachel Arianna (Bend in the Road Off B'way)

Alivia Clark (Buttons: A Christmas Tale, singer-songwriter)

Alexandra Rose DeAngelis (St. George Theatre)

Cole Edelstein (Matilda B'way)

Shraman Ghosh (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre)

Jake Kitchin (Billy Elliot Nat'l Tour)

Remy Laifer (Fiddler on the Roof Nat'l Tour)

Charles Pelletier (Dance Moms)

Julianna Rigoglioso (Mary Poppins Nat'l Tour)

Mary Stewart Sullivan (Enron B'way)

Nadia Jewel Vito (Shrek the Musical Nat'l Tour)

Producer: Rachel Arianna

Hosts: Rachel Arianna and Mary Stewart Sullivan

Music Director: Sharman Ghosh

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

 




