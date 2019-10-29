Gerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With SOMETHING COOL

Gerrilyn Sohn returns to Don't Tell Mama for an encore performance of her cabaret debut showSomething Cool on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 5:30 pm. Directed by Gretchen Reinhagen, with Musical Director David Gaines, this show pays tribute to some of Sohn's favorite musical influences, be they shows or artists, with an eclectic mix of songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook and the stories that go along with them.

Gerrilyn Sohn received a BA in theater from Central Connecticut State University. Before moving to NYC, she performed in various theaters. She toured Europe with the Company of Hair under the supervision of James Rado as the Crissy understudy/Tribe. She was a supplement sopranoto the resident chorus in Aida at the Connecticut Opera, Other favorite roles include, Sister Mary Amnesia in Nunsense, Mrs. Nordstrom in A Little Night Music and Peggy in Godspell.

Something Cool plays on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 5:30pm. There is a $15 cover charge ($10 for members of MAC) and a 2 drink minimum. Cash only. For reservations online, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com or call call 212-757-0788.

Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You