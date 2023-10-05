George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month

Birdland Jazz Club will welcome the return of George Abud and Katrina Lenk – two standout stars of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band’s Visit – in an encore performance of their sold-out show “Swung” on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM. The evening features a sizzling selection of songs from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Jordan, Marlene Dietrich, Kay Thompson, Umm Kulthum, and many more. Together with a swinging five-piece band featuring music director Jake Landau on piano, Dan Berkery on drums, Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Harvey Valdes on guitar, this will be a dreamy, madcap soirée of talk and tunes. There is a $30-40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Katrina Lenk has had the good fortune to be in several Broadway shows: Company, The Band’s Visit (for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards), Indecent, Once, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Her TV/film work includes an upcoming stint on “Apples Never Fall,” the final season of “Ozark,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tommy,” and “The Good Fight.” She has played in many bands: Mabel Mabel (Chicago), Reyna Larson and the Whereabouts (LA), Dave Ramont, Carousel Beach, sung at the Dresden Room with the dear departed Marty and his beloved Elayne, and created her own theatrical pop performance art band moxy phinx. She met George three hundred years ago, when she joined the off-Broadway production of The Band’s Visit. Since then, they have made music and wreaked havoc in many places: Jordan, the Negev Desert, Midtown, Miami, Washington D.C., Midtown...and she is thrilled he wants to make and wreak more with her.

George Abud is a proud Arab-American actor, fresh off the new musical The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical by Joe Iconis at the La Jolla Playhouse. Broadway: The Band’s Visit, starring Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording); The Visit, starring Chita Rivera and Roger Rees (OBC Recording). Off-Broadway: The Beautiful Lady, directed by Anne Bogart (La MaMa); Nerd Face in Emojiland (Drama Desk nom., OOBC Recording; The Duke on 42nd); The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, alongside Raúl Esparza, Nathan The Wise, opposite F. Murray Abraham, Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Allegro directed by John Doyle (Classic Stage Company); Cornelia Street, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, The Band’s Visit, directed by David Cromer (Atlantic Theater Company); Lolita, My Love, opposite Robert Sella (York Theatre Company). Regional: Marinetti in Lempicka, directed by Rachel Chavkin (Craig Noel Award nom., La Jolla Playhouse); Lewis Chapman in August Rush, directed by John Doyle (Paramount Theatre); Charlie Davenport in Annie Get Your Gun, directed by Sarna Lapine (Bay Street Theater); Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Geva Theatre Center). He is thrilled, as always, to be making art with one of his favorite and most beloved friends, Katrina, celebrating all the fun they’ve had over the years.

