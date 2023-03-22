Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gabrielle Mariella Brings BROADWAY LEADING LADIES SING to 54 Below

The concert is on April 25, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Gabrielle Mariella, actress, singer, and filmmaker known for her unmatched vocal impersonations of Broadway's leading ladies that have taken the Broadway community by storm, makes her 54 Below solo debut in Gabrielle Mariella: Broadway Leading Ladies Sing.

A talent in her own right, you'll enjoy Gabrielle's impressive renditions of Broadway's most iconic voices and she'll be joined by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous). Audiences can expect to hear a range of songs from musical theatre classics like Into the Woods and Funny Girl, to new favorites like Wicked and SIX, and even Top 40 Pop/Rock hits, but in ways you've never heard them before. Ever wondered how your favorite Broadway diva would sing Taylor Swift? Find out! Don't miss this night of all your favorite Broadway voices (plus a new one!), wrapped up in one.

Gabrielle Mariella in Broadway Leading Ladies Sing plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 25, 2023. There is a $30-50 cover charge ($34.50-$56.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Gabrielle Mariella (she/her) is an actress, singer, creator, and filmmaker based in NYC. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch where she received her BFA in Drama from the New Studio on Broadway for Musical Theatre. She has performed regionally, as well as in NYC in pre-Broadway and Off-Broadway workshops, labs, & staged readings of new musical theatre. Gab has recently gained recognition for her vocal impressions online, with her viral videos garnering more than 7 Million views (@gabriellemariella). She is also a successful voice actor, lending her voice to various commercial projects (Walmart, TD Bank and more.) Behind the camera, Gab is a Sony Alpha Female+ Grant Winning Cinematographer, winning a grant from Sony in 2021 with which she filmed and directed ENOUGH, a documentary short film about female Broadway creatives. She has served as the Director of Photography on over ten new series on Broadstream, Prospect Theater's Company's Vision Series of New Musical Theatre on Film, brand films, music videos and many more. As an artist, Gab believes the stories we tell on stage and screen matter and have the power to create positive change. She is a second generation American and lives to make her ancestors proud. Gab is a member of SAG-AFTRA & AEA.




