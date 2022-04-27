GOLDEN HOUR Cabaret For The New Roaring Twenties Announced at Broadway Comedy Club

The Golden Hour is a new monthly variety show (and new weekly variety series SUNDAY AFTERNOONS) happening at the Broadway Comedy Club (318 West 53rd Street, one block from Colbert Stage Doors) with a "New Roaring 20s" theme! Featuring comedians, musicians, and performing artists of all kinds in a fast-paced, highly entertaining show! CLICK HERE for tickets (just $10 plus a ONE drink minimum).

Produced and hosted by singer/songwriter Weaux, comedian Ashley Everhart, and musician/actor Dewight Braxton Jr (recently seen on Dickinson) don't miss the inaugural show, 3pm Sunday, May 1, 2022 featuring musicians Annie Nirschel, comedians Maura Mazurowski, Sarah Lazarus, Michele Lim, drag performer Brandon Peterson, and burlesque performer Alice Blair in our very first performer lineup!

Weaux (pronounced "Woah!") is a queer popstar and actor fresh off the release of his debut album, "Weaux Is Me", which combines elegant piano pop and glittery synths with deeply personal lyrics to take you on a journey through heartbreak to self-empowerment.

Ashley Everhart (she/her), a comedian, musician, and actor based in NYC, sold out her first one-woman character show Ashley Everhart: Only Time at The Tank Theatre in 2019. Since then, she has performed regularly with The Squirrel Comedy Theatre in 'Characters Welcome', in their 'Best Of' set at The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival, and in 'Cheap Wigs' at Under St. Mark's Theatre. She also performs character sets regularly at Asylum NYC, Club Cumming, The Pit, The Broadway Comedy Club, and other venues. In October of 2021, she was a finalist at the Coachella Valley Comedy Festival in Palm Springs, California. She is a cast member on the sketch team Big Apartment, part of the BoogieManja Sketch Collective.

Dewight Braxton Jr is a New York based actor, singer, writer and improviser who originally hails from Detroit Michigan. Dewight studied at Wayne State University where he received his B.A in theatre with a minor in Musical theatre. Prior to this, he received his Engineering degree from Ferris State University.

Since breaking into the NY scene and signing with his agency (SW ARTISTS) he has been on the Apple TV show (Dickinson), played multiple roles for NY black arts productions "lion" (the wiz), "Simba " (Lion King jr) and "Prince Eric" (little mermaid jr) and was in a movie on Amazon prime "Anthony" (set in motion). Dewight also booked a touring show with Vital Theatre (Owen and Mzee).

International roles include "I am -original play " (Scotland, Fringe Festival) and "Hair" (Judd u/s, ensemble-Windsor Ontario, Canada). Regional roles include Mitch Mahoney (25th annual Putnam county spelling bee), Karl the giant ( Big Fish), Dick (Christmas carol), Brucie (Sweat) and more.

