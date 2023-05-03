Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GO with Brad Lawrence Comes to Under St Marks Theater

The performance is on Thursday, May 25th, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  

We all go somewhere. Some go on a vacation that turns into an adventure (whether or not an adventure was what we needed). Some of us uproot ourselves from the safety of home and family and move to a strange place. Some are just trying to get across town and end up wildly off course. In this variety show, Brad Lawrence and guests explore why they went out into the world when staying under their covers at home was obviously the safer choice.

Brad Lawrence is a story producer for the RISK! Podcast, a storyteller, and solo show performer who has performed to sold out crowds around the United States and in the UK. As a storyteller, he has performed for RISK!, Story Collider, at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and was the first person to win back-to-back Moth GrandSLAMs, which led to him becoming a host of the Moth and a regular on Moth Mainstages around the United States. As a solo performer he has performed all over the country,to rave reviews from press and audiences alike. He is the co-producer and co-host of Hotsy Totsy Burlesque, a comedy send-up of Pop-Culture that has run for fifteen years, been featured in the New York Times twice, and sells out The Slipper Room in the Lower East Side every month. Brad is a sought after story coach for individuals and corporations and currently teaches for the Story Studio and The Irish Arts Center and for his own company, Common Thread, dedicated to helping people capture the narratives that have shaped their lives, through storytelling, oral histories, and public communications.

HOST:

Brad Lawrence

SPECIAL GUESTS:

Cyndi Freeman (Stories From The Stage, The Colbert Report)

Blaise Allysen Kearsley (How I Learned, VICE)

Rory Scholl & Jeff Scherer (The BTK Band, Chicago City Limits)

Andy Ross (Real Characters, The Liars Show)




PARADE Cast Set For Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
PARADE Cast Set For Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 This Month
Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will return next Thursday night, May 11th, featuring the cast of the Tony nominated Best Revival, Parade.
THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO In 17 Photos Photo
THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO In 17 Photos
Gabrielle The Great was back on the Birdland stage last night with Patrick O'Leary and Michael Kanan, and all was right with the world.
Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42 Photo
Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42
Allison Griffith (Burning Man: the musical) is back at The Green Room 42 and is feeling recklessly honest.  It's been 5 years since her last solo show, and when compared to the basic musical theatre bitch she was last time, things are looking wildly different and the messy weirdo has crafted some chaos this go around. 
Feinsteins In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week Photo
Feinstein's In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week
This week, Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel takes you on a journey through the songs of The Carpenters and on a trip from the Moon to New York City.

More Hot Stories For You


The Anderson Brothers Play Ellington At Birdland This MonthThe Anderson Brothers Play Ellington At Birdland This Month
May 3, 2023

Peter and Will Anderson present the life and music of Duke Ellington, with an entertaining narrative and live quintet performance.  Edward Kennedy Duke Ellington (1899-1974), arguably the most prolific American composer of all time, broke musical barriers of popular music and created a distinctive compositional style traveling with his jazz orchestra around the world for over fifty years. 
GO with Brad Lawrence Comes to Under St Marks TheaterGO with Brad Lawrence Comes to Under St Marks Theater
May 3, 2023

We all go somewhere. Some go on a vacation that turns into an adventure (whether or not an adventure was what we needed). Some of us uproot ourselves from the safety of home and family and move to a strange place. Some are just trying to get across town and end up wildly off course. In this variety show, Brad Lawrence and guests explore why they went out into the world when staying under their covers at home was obviously the safer choice.
PARADE Cast Set For Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 This MonthPARADE Cast Set For Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 This Month
May 2, 2023

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will return next Thursday night, May 11th, featuring the cast of the Tony nominated Best Revival, Parade.
A Benefit Performance Of Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY In Support Of Marquis Studios Comes To 54 BelowA Benefit Performance Of Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY In Support Of Marquis Studios Comes To 54 Below
May 2, 2023

Marquis Studios, an arts education non-profit organization, presents a special, benefit “unplugged” performance of Neil Berg's widely acclaimed 100 Years of Broadway. This musical revue of Broadway's most celebrated shows, featuring a dazzling cast of Broadway performers accompanied by Award Winning Composer/Pianist Neil Berg, comes to 54 Below on May 10, 2023 at 7pm.
Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42
May 2, 2023

Allison Griffith (Burning Man: the musical) is back at The Green Room 42 and is feeling recklessly honest.  It's been 5 years since her last solo show, and when compared to the basic musical theatre bitch she was last time, things are looking wildly different and the messy weirdo has crafted some chaos this go around. 
share