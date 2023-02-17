Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Returns To The Triad This April

GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST was a 2021 Broadway Cabaret Award Nominee for Best Show.

Feb. 17, 2023  

"Ghosts of Weimar Past" is an au courant invocation of the cabarets and nightclubs of 20th-century Europe's Sodom & Gomorrah-- namely, Weimar Republic Berlin.

Though life may tire and uninspire you, our brand of cabaret will serve as a darkly glamorous tonic to remind you of the impact this style of music has had on history (and those who were victims of it). It is a tribute to the martyrs of art and performance, especially those who went from being accepted to being condemned by those in power.

Not only is it a celebration of the widely varied repertoire of the era (from gritty historical statements, to comedy pieces, to torch songs wailed by Zarah Leander and Lya De Putti on Friedrichstraße), but a programme of music as told by the voices and music of characters who have lived Berlin's Goldenejahre.

Join pianist Hannah Mount, violinist Henry Burby, accordionist Mary Spencer Knapp and chanteuse Artemisia LeFay on April 1st at 7pm as we resurrect the songs of Holländer, Weill, Spoliansky, Brecht, and LeFay and call in... the ghosts of Weimar past.

As Joel Grey's Master of Ceremonies character in "Cabaret" famously stated, "We have no troubles here."

TICKETS: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=buy.event&eventID=B7C29EAD-A825-7D03-DACEBBC8C2C27291

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person.




