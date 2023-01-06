Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

G. Victoria Campbell Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS at 54 Below in March

The performance is on March 4, 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  

G. Victoria Campbell will be featured in the fifth volume of Women of the Wings on March 4, 2023 to kick off Women's History Month!

G. Victoria Campbell (she/her) is an Indonesian-American singer-songwriter, composer-lyricist,playwright and I/O psychologist. She grew up in Seattle, moved to Switzerland in 2019, thenmoved to NYC in 2022 to join the BMI Lehman Engel MT Workshop. Her original eco-musical,TREESON @treesonmusical, is a semi-finalist for the O'Neill NMTC (2023), was hand-pickedand featured in New Musical Project's inaugural season (2022), and selected for the NYMF(2022) and Emerging Artists New Works Series (2023). Her songs have been performed atvenues including The Green Room 42 (NYC), the Union Theatre (London), ASU Kerr Theatre,and the Dairy Arts Center (Boulder). She is a Soho House Foundation Fellow (2023) andincoming artist in residence at The Tyrone Guthrie Center in Ireland (2023). She writes music in a variety of genres including musical theater, folk, pop-rock, nu jazz, melodic metal and Nordic EDM and is a frequent collaborator with MoEoStAr, The Churning Mondays and Jacob Didas. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, BMI and Maestra. She spent the majority of hercareer driving positive organizational change as an HR practitioner before integratingtheater-making and songwriting into her life in 2020. Whether consulting with HR clients onDEIA issues or making art, her mission is to uplift and empower marginalized communities byinspiring humanity toward collective action to help transform our society to have greaterbelonging, equity, and inclusion.

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




