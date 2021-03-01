Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Full Cast And Tickets Announced For The Rigano Songbook 8th Annual IDES OF MARCH EXTRAVAGANZA

The Ides of March Extravaganza is an annual bash to commemorate the anniversary of the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Full Cast And Tickets Announced For The Rigano Songbook 8th Annual IDES OF MARCH EXTRAVAGANZA

Full casting is announced for David and Paul Rigano's 8th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza. The award-winning songwriting duo of the Brothers Rigano (known as The Rigano Songbook) will be livestreaming their annual concert for free on March 15 at 7pm.

The Ides of March Extravaganza is an annual bash thrown by the Rigano Songbook to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and commemorate the anniversary of the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar. Last year's 7th Annual Extravaganza was cut short due to the pandemic and subsequent shut-down (though individual songs were presented virtually). This year, the Rigano brothers are back with a fully virtual and completely free extravaganza. It will include the usual music and laughs, as well as a special make-from-home signature cocktail so everyone can be in on the party!

The concert will be hosted by David Rigano and Paul Rigano featuring Ian Brodsky (Begin Again), Alexandra de Suze (Encore!), Esjae (Hair, international tour), Adam LaSalle (Spamilton, Off-Broadway), and Amanda Nicholas (Wild Women of Planet Wongo) with Christa Cornay (Holy Cows demo album) and Randa Meierhenry (Fiddler on the Roof, national tour), special guest Gianmarco Soresi (Shelf Life on Amazon Prime), and introducing Maggie Kuntz (2018 Jimmy Award nominee). The concert will also include special drop-in guests from the Rigano Songbook award-winning music video "Screen to Screen" as well as guest singers from all over the world!

David Rigano and Paul Rigano have written musicals including The Holy Cows of Credence South Dakota, You Heard It Here (2017 Winterfest Award), Awaken: a Sleeping Beauty musical, We Were Wild, and Get the Duchess, the latter two for CurtainUpload for which they sit on the board. They created the Rave Theatre Social Distancing Festival award-winning music video "Screen to Screen." Along with their hit cabaret series The Ides of March Extravaganza, they are the creators of "I Ought to Behave" and other Naughty Songs.

Follow @RiganoSongbook on social media for more information.

For free tickets to The 8th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rigano-songbook-8th-annual-ides-of-march-extravaganza-tickets-143399386425?aff=BroadwayWorld


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I'm In Tech Phone Case
Dancer Definition Poster
Broadway Baby Unisex Shirt

Related Articles
KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS Fundraiser Announced Photo

KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS Fundraiser Announced

Walton Arts Center Presents Virtual Broadway Masterclasses Photo

Walton Arts Center Presents Virtual Broadway Masterclasses

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Presents IT WAS ALL A DREAM 20th Anniversary Virtual Sp Photo

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Presents IT WAS ALL A DREAM 20th Anniversary Virtual Special

Colin Mochrie, Gavin Crawford and More Join DINNER A LA ART Photo

Colin Mochrie, Gavin Crawford and More Join DINNER A LA ART


More Hot Stories For You

  • Academy Award Nominee Sally Kirkland To Lead Masterclass In Belgrade For New International Acting Program TIAS
  • The Hungarian National Ballet Presents Its First Online Premiere: THE FLAMES OF PARIS
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand