Four-Time Tony Award Nominee Tovah Feldshuh Joins A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY at Birdland

Ari Axelrod has confirmed that four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will join him on the stage at Birdland on November 20th when he performs his show A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY. Axelrod's specific study of the Jewish influence on The Great White Way and The Great American Songbook was recently profiled in a Broadwayworld interview that can be read here: Ari Axelrod Interview

Tovah Feldshuh has been a star of Broadway, film, television, and cabaret for four decades, garnering two Emmy nominations for her work in Holocaust, and Law and Order. Four times Ms. Feldshuh has been nominated for the Tony Award: Yentl, Sarava, Lend Me a Tenor, and Golda's Balcony. In her recurring role on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (and much thanks to Youtube) Tovah Feldshuh gained a new generation of fans.

Ari Axelrod is a successful cabaret singer, performing in his own solo shows, and musician, playing the conga for many of his cabaret colleagues. Axelrod also runs the cabaret masterclass Bridging The Gap, in which he assists musical theater actors transition from the big stage to the more intimate setting of the cabaret room. His love of his Jewish heritage and the art of cabaret lead to the creation of A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY.

In her debut cabaret Tovah! Crossovah: From Broadway to Cabaret, Ms. Feldshuh opened with a specialty number about how she came to embrace her Jewish heritage, changing her name from Teri Sue Feldshuh to Tovah Feldshuh. Her devotion to her own heritage and her unending success on the cabaret stage make her and Ari a perfect team for this special look into Broadway musicals and the Jewish artists who have helped shape it over the years.

A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY will play Birdland Theater at 7 pm on November 20th.

For tickets to A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY visit the Birdland Website

For all things Tovah Feldshuh visit her Website

For all things Ari Axelrod visit his Website





