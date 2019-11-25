Feinstein's/54 Below to Present SONGS FOR THE WORLD January 28

16 year old Julia Lipsztein, a young American and daughter of Brazilians, is the force behind the upcoming benefit concert "Songs for the World", coming up on January 28, 2020, at NYC's famous Broadway nightclub, Feinstein's 54 Below in support of the BrazilFoundation.



Twenty young American actors with Broadway, theatre and TV/film credits will perform a wide range of material, from Broadway, to hits of the 80s, and Bossa Nova. The evening will also feature famed Brazillian composer, singer, and producer Jair Oliveira (Jairzinho) and Nanny Assis' band.



The BrazilFoundation is, a group known to provide resources to non-governmental organization projects across Brazil, supporting over 600 organizations, having trained over 1,600 social leaders to work throughout 26 Brazillian states and 228 cities thus far. Their focus is "to promote equality, social justice and economic opportunity for all Brazilians."



One of this year's projects selected by the Foundation was the Community of Paraisópolis' Ballet. Founded in 2012 by ballerina, teacher. and choreographer Monica Tarragó, the Paraisópolis Ballet targets children and young people from the community of Paraisópolis, São Paulo, the second largest neighborhood in Brazil. Monica Tarragó's initiative was inspired by what she witnessed from her own window: inequality and vulnerability. She began a training project, teaching classical and contemporary movement, which encourages children and adolescents to seek more ambitious opportunities in life.



Today, Ballet Paraisópolis directly benefits a total of 200 students and another 2,000 on a waiting list. With the support of Gilson Rodrigues from the Paraisópolis Resident and Business Association, Monica and her team work and strive to make dreams come true.



In the United States, young Julia Lipsztein started the crowd funding campaign to cover travel expenses to New York City of the Brazillian dancers who performed in September's BrazilFoundation Gala.



Julia, like many young people of her generation, shows great concern for society and the environment and she is taking action to make change through art.



"Together we can fight for a fairer Brazil and one day regain the pride of the Brazilian people. I believe in people and in teaching the new generation to actively participate in this change, where acts of kindness need no special reason.



My family and I have supported the Brazil Foundation for 19 years. I really enjoyed meeting the ballet dancers of Paraisópolis, especially its founder Monica Tarragó, who inspired me to continue my projects. I believe that education is the key to helping countries like Brazil fight violence, poverty and grow economically. Everyone knows how much I'm in love with dance and performing arts.



I am so excited and thrilled about being part of this new show 'Songs for the World.'"



INFORMATION:



Screenplay: Julia Lipsztein

Music Director: Joe Baker

Special Guest: Jair De Oliveira

Featuring: Nanny Assis Band

Executive producer: IL2Productions

Producers: Victoria Csatay, Diego Luciano and Julia Lipsztein

Special Guests: Broadway Youth Ensemble and Open Hydrant

Theater Company

Directors: Juliana Pedroso and Matt Gurren



Featuring:

Influencer and best-selling author Carrie Berk (Carrie's Chronicles, The Cupcake Club), Diego Luciano (School of Rock on Broadway), Gianna Harris (School of Rock On Broadway) Madeleine Pace (Once on Broadway), Owen Tabaka (A Christmas Story - National Tour), Sway Bhatia (HBO - Succession), Toleeya Neapolitan (US Open 2016), Violet Young (US Open 019, National Geographic Picasso), Clara Young (Cindy Lou National Tour in How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Julia Lipsztein (13 the Musical), Victoria Csatay (Turandot, Peace Love and Cupcakes), Bella Retter (13 the Musical), Liza Retter (13 the Musical), Dani Assis (Connecticut Fine Arts Associations Award 2019), Isabelly Reis, Jack Richman (Peace Love and Cupcakes), Casey Nadzdam (When Moms Go Bad), Rachel McVey (Annie Warbucks), Hanna Voevodsky (Annie), Gabrielle Pegg (Split, The Haunting Of).



January 28, 7 PM at Feinstein's/54 Below

254 West 54th Street, Ticket prices $ 40- $ 80.





