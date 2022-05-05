Feinstein's/54 Below to Present GROWING UP BROADWAY: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS RETURN TO THE STAGE!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Growing Up Broadway: Current & Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage! on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 9:30 PM.

Come join Growing Up Broadway for a special one-night event as current and former Broadway kids return to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time since 2020 as they sing songs from hit musicals they were once in, would have loved to be in, or someday wish to be a part of! This is a comeback performance for theater lovers young and young at heart alike!

Conceived and Produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield and hosting & musical director dad to a current Broadway kid, David John Madore.

This all-star cast includes:

·Audrey Bennett (The Sound of Music National Tour, Amelie, Frozen)

·Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime)

·Jordan Cole (Les Misérables National Tour, Finding Neverland National Tour, School of Rock)

·Will Coombs (Matilda National Tour, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ferryman)

·Emerson Davis (Once on This Island)

·Bret Fox (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, The Full Monty National Tour)

·Gianna Harris (School of Rock)

·Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot)

·Emily Klein (Parade Broadway and National Tour, The Sound of Music National Tour)

·Cassidy Ladden (Annie, Annie Get Your Gun)

·Hudson Loverro (Trevor: The Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, School of Rock)

·Kara Oates (Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot)

·Nirvaan Pal (School of Rock)

·Ayla Schwartz (Frozen)

·Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland Broadway and National Tour, A Christmas Story, Musical at Madison Square Garden, Pippin, Host of Take a Bow Podcast)

·Addison Valentino (Anastasia National Tour)

Growing Up Broadway: Current & Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. This show will also be livestreamed via The Feinstein's/54 Below website for $15.

MORE ABOUT GROWING UP BROADWAY

"Growing Up Broadway" was started in 2017 by Dara Paige Bloomfield, a former Broadway kid herself who was in the original Broadway production of Ragtime as "The Little Girl".

What was conceived as a one-off concert at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, has grown into three separate concert series: "Back to Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage", "Now and Then: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage", and "Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places!"

Aside from the shows, it has also grown into a community of current Broadway kids and former Broadway kids who all understand what's like to balance school, home work, and just being a regular kid with regular kid problems, all while doing 8 shows a week on some of the world's biggest stages! For more information, go to www.growingupbroadway.com and make sure to follow @growingupbroadway on Instagram for all the latest

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.