Feinstein's/54 Below Will Present STARBORN: A DISCO ODYSSEY

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "Starborn: A Disco Odyssey" on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at 9:30 PM.

From the mind of Nicholas Kaminski, "Starborn: A Disco Odyssey" is a new disco rock musical that follows a band of misfit heroes who must save the galaxy from an evil Space Witch hell-bent on enslaving all sapient life in the universe.

Can our heroes save the galaxy? Will they ever find true love and self-acceptance? Is disco truly dead?

Starborn: A Disco Odyssey is a groundbreaking tale of friendship and discovery. It's a love letter to the 1970s, the golden age of science fiction and all things musical theatre. With a disco/rock score that will have audiences laughing, singing and getting their space strut on.

This new musical is written by Surflight Theater's Resident Musical Director, Nicholas Kaminski with musical direction by Larry Pressgrove ([title of show], Disaster). This concert presentation is directed by Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Café) and produced by Dara Paige Bloomfield (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Growing Up Broadway).

The all-star cast of this concert presentation featuring:

Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked)

Jared Milian (Dear Edwina)

Richard Todd Adams (Cats, The Woman in White, The Pirate Queen)

William Bailey (Grinch MSG/National Tour)

Magenta Milian (UCPAC ICON Finalist 2019)

Joanna Carpenter (Cirque Dreams, Into the Woods)

Erica Nadera

and more to be announced!

For more information about "Starborn: A Disco Odyssey", please visit the official site.

"Starborn: A Disco Odyssey" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT NICHOLAS KAMINSKI

Currently the Resident Music Director at Surflight Theatre under Artistic Director Steve Steiner, Nicholas Kaminski is an actor, musician and composer originally from New Jersey, specializing in piano, voice, and conducting. Nicholas has performed alongside virtually every kind of performer, from musical theater artists like Roger Bart (The Producers) and Andrea McArdle (Annie), acclaimed directors like B.T. McNicholl (Spamalot) and Norb Joerder (Camelot), Broadway music directors like Patrick Vaccariello (Cabaret) and Larry Pressgrove ([title of show]), rock bands like Jack's Mannequin, and legendary composers like Eric Whitacre (Paradise Lost: Shadows and Wings). Nicholas assisted composer/orchestrator Ned Ginsburg (Kiss Me Kate) on the

world premiere of Ginsburg's musical, Boynton Beach Club. He also has performed as an accompanist in NYC cabarets, including Bitching and Belting and WADE: Reflections in the Water. Nicholas is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association.

Nicholas is the composer, lyricist, and book writer of his completely original musical, Starborn: A Disco Odyssey, which received a staged reading and cast recording at Surflight Theatre in 2018. He has also composed music for animated shorts, cabaret pieces, musical theatre shorts, and standalone albums.

Favorite credits: Music Direction: Cabaret (National Tour, AMD/Accordion/Synth), Bright Star (Surflight Theatre, MD/Piano/Accordion), The Rocky Horror Show (Ten separate productions, MD/"Narrator"/"Dr. Scott" variously); Acting: Souvenir (Surflight Theatre, "Cosme McMoon"), "House Hunters" (HGTV, "Himself"), Paradise Lost: Shadows and Wings (Carnegie Hall, Ensemble).

Nicholas holds his Bachelors of Arts in Music from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.





