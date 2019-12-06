Feinstein's/54 Below Presents JAVANKA 2020: ON THE TRAIL

Jake Weinstein and Sarah Naughton are returning to Feinstein's/54 Below with their hit show Javanka! Jake and Sarah portray America's first daughter and son-in-law in this riotous satirical cabaret. Told through their favorite medium of musical comedy, Jared and Ivanka are on the campaign trail to spread the gospel of Trump and rally the troops for the 2020 re-election. Featuring their spin on Sondheim to Adele with original music too, Javanka have secrets to spill and hidden talents to share. As their campaign invariably unravels, you can count on some special guests to show up, too. You won't have to wait until the impeachment trial to hear Jared and Ivanka sing! Plus special guest Maddy Apple (Hello Dolly! on Broadway)

WHEN:

January 4th, 2020 - doors 9pm, show 9:30pm



WHERE:

Feinstein's/54 Below - 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019

HOW:

Tickets from $25 - ticket link

Jake Weinstein (Jared Kushner) and Sarah Naughton (Ivanka Trump) are thrilled to return to Feinstein's/54 Below with their hit show Javanka on January 4th at 9:30pm! Jake and Sarah portray America's first daughter and son-in-law in this riotous satirical cabaret. Told through their favorite medium of musical comedy, Jared and Ivanka are on the campaign trail to spread the gospel of Trump and rally the troops for the 2020 re-election. Featuring their spin on Sondheim to Adele with original music too, Javanka have secrets to spill and hidden talents to share. As their campaign invariably unravels, you can count on some special guests to show up, too. You won't have to wait until the impeachment trial to hear Jared and Ivanka sing! Plus special guest Maddy Apple (Hello Dolly! on Broadway). Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here: https://54below.com/events/javanka-back-in-new-york/

Jake Weinstein is performer, composer, and creator in New York City. Favorite performing credits include Peter in Peter and the Wolf (BAM), George Gershwin in Gershwin: Got Rhythm (Kaye Playhouse), Mark in A Chorus Line (National Tour), Beats in Chasing the Song (La Jolla Playhouse), and Conductor in AcousticaElectronica (House of Yes). Jake served as Co-Director/Choreographer, Composer and Performer in the short film "Ode to the Singing Butler," for which his score won 1st Place at the Golden Key Composition Competition in Vienna, Austria. The film has appeared in festivals around the country and can now be viewed online. As a songwriter, Jake has performed at Rockwood Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below and other venues around the city. Jake trained at the New England Conservatory of Music and received his B.A. from NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study concentrating in collaborative musical theatre performance, music composition, and producing. Jake is a proud member of Actors' Equity. Check out his website www.jakeweinstein.com and instagram @jakeweinstein1.

Sarah Naughton is a singer, actress, and Audie-nominated audiobook narrator living in New York. Some favorite credits include: New York Theater: REAL (The Tank), Death Comes for the War Poets (The Sheen Center) Romeo and Juliet (Lincoln Center - Clark Studio Theater), Diamond Alice (Roundabout Underground), and Summer and Smoke (Access Theatre). Regional Theater: Mame (Human Race Theater Co), AcousticaElectronica (A.R.T. Oberon), and Meet Me In St. Louis (Mt. Gretna Playhouse). Sarah has narrated over 100 audiobooks which are all available on audible.com. Additionally, Sarah is a comedy veteran and has performed stand-up on ABC's The View as well as at major NYC venues such as New York Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, and The PIT. Sarah is also a member an immersive dance theater company called toUch performance art and she works as an assistant teaching artist for CO/LAB theater group, a non-profit organization that has been providing individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts since 2011. Sarah holds a BFA from NYU Tisch and is a proud member of Actors' Equity. Check out her website www.sarah-naughton.com and instagram @illuminaughton.







