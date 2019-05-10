Feinstein's/54 Below Hosts NYU Tisch's NOT A SHOWCASE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The New Studio on Broadway's graduating class of 2019 from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in Not a Showcase. Directed and produced by the students themselves, this ~not showcase~ will not be filled with songs from the musical theatre canon and beyond.

"Who are these people?" - Most people in New York

"You can't call it a showcase" - The New Studio on Broadway Faculty

"Wait really, who are these people?" - Feinstein's/54 Below

These soon-to-be grads are not excited about culminating their four years with a one-night-only performance featuring Broadway alum of the New Studio on Broadway currently making their Broadway debuts! TO CLARIFY: This is definitely not a showcase and these graduating seniors are definitely not interested in pursuing musical theatre as a career. If you are still confused, just swing by the venue for some good food and drinks.

NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway's Not A Showcase plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 14, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





MORE ABOUT THE CLASS

The class of 2019 comes from all across North America, who have performed around the world. The class includes: Adam Lawrence, Akilah Ayanna, Anna Nguyen, Bailey Beaudoin-Scanlan, Bella Grace Harris, Brandon Salamone, Carly Kerr, CJ DiOrio, Dani Weiner, David Ossman, Erin McMillen, Gabriella Kessler, Glori Dei Filippone, Isis Bruno, Jack Brinsmaid, Javier Fox, Katherine Winter, Katie Rodgers, Katie Shults, Kris St. Louis, Knox Van Horn, Lily Lester, Luana Psaros, Maddie Garbaty, Malcolm Durning, Marcel Werder, Matthew Berzon, Michela Masotti, Nicky Brenner, Nikki Amico, Noah Dunton, Oliver Prose, Olivia Rose Dean, Patrick K Yeboah, Princess Sasha Victome, Ray Fanara, Ryan Hudzik, Ryan S. Lowe, Sam Paley, and Victoria Preisman.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





