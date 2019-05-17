Feinstein's at the Nikko Welcomes Top Shelf Classics

Top Shelf Classics-the one-of-a-kind Bay Area party band specializing in Motown, '60s, '70s, smooth jazz, and classic soul-will bring their tribute to Nat "King" Cole" and Motown to Feinstein's at the Nikko on Sunday, July 14 at 5 p.m. This one-night-only concert will celebrate the centennial birthday of the iconic jazz legend and commemorate the diamond anniversary of Motown. Tickets range in price from $25-$55 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.



During the first portion of the evening, audiences will explore the elegance, sophistication, and style of Nat's music, as Top Shelf performs many of the songs that made us fall in L-O-V-E with the legendary crooner and his era, including "When I Fall in Love," "Mona Lisa," and many more. The evening seamlessly transcends through the eras with songs from Sam Cooke and Jackie Wilson to the inception of Berry Gordy, Jr.'s Motown...the company that became a musical, cultural, and commercial force, known simply as "The Sound of Young America."



Top Shelf consists of five dynamic vocalists-­Calvin Tillery, Dyson Tate, Michael Clewis, Olaf Pollard, and Wanda Diamond-two dancers, and a set of award-winning musicians, including Lorenzo Hawkins-Keys (musical director), James Page (pianist), Neil Stallings (lead guitar), Rick Bailey (drums), Michael Harper (bass guitar), and Vincent Lars (saxophone).



Top Shelf Classics, a subsidiary of J'LaChic Productions (founded by Johnny and LaDonna Trotman in 2003), delivers their own diversified and dynamic musical mélange. Dazzling the music scene for years, they have an unparalleled passion and enthusiasm for entertaining!



Known for their mingling and interaction, Top Shelf brings the party right to the crowd. The room transforms into a choreographed production as the band grabs audiences, young and old, with a positive energy that captivates and entertains! The ultimate in entertainment, Top Shelf members have opened, performed, or recorded with some of the industry's greatest icons, including Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, Smokey Robinson, the Spinners, and more, and have dazzled audiences nationally and internationally for decades.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.





