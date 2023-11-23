Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Twenty-Three: The New Kid On The Block

It was a true show business success story. Javier Garcia moved to NYC during the pandemic (when rents had been, shall we say, priced to move) so that he could pursue his dream of acting. Before long, he had a job. It wasn’t an acting job but it was still in show business. He was the doorman at 54 Below, New York City’s most popular cabaret venue. Night after night, he greeted people at the door with an enormous smile on his face, summer or winter, an enormous smile on his face, heatwave or snowstorm, an enormous smile on his face. Javier was the affable, amiable actor at the door, doing his day job (well… night job) and dreaming of acting jobs.

And then one day, Javier sang a song in the 54 Below staff show. And an entire audience rose to their feet. A few months later, at the next iteration of the 54 Below staff show, the same thing happened. It turned out that the enormous smile was a real-life red curtain, ready to raise on one of the greatest voices an audience would ever hear. Urged on by an enthusiastic cabaret critic, Javier scheduled his solo show debut, an evening of Broadway show tunes, pop music, and his original love: Mariachi. For his nightclub debut, Javier Garcia stuck close to home: he booked out 54 Below. Ever a family, the powers that be at Broadway’s Living Room gave Javier his shot. And in return, he gave them one of the most memorable nights in 54 Below history

Javier Garcia’s concert brought Mariachi to 54 Below for the first time. The audience went wild. Dancing occurred in the aisles. Every person within hearing distance of Javier’s voice (and, by hearing distance, we mean anyone within a fifteen block radius) was astonished by the talent. Each person seated or standing in The Basement was overwhelmed by Javier’s heart. His solo show as a smash hit and 54 Below owner Richard Frankel was overheard saying, “There’s never been anything like this at 54 Below.” (Ok, he wasn’t overheard saying it - he said it directly to this reporter.) And Richard was right. Javier Garcia had done the impossible: he had changed the vibration in cabaret and concert.

In the months since that solo show debut Javier Garcia had to leave 54 Below… FOR AN ACTING JOB! This year Javier has done productions of Kinky Boots and In The Heights. Javier Garcia is a working actor and a cabaret star (just ask Susie Mosher, who had him at The Lineup With Susie Mosher and sat, watching, her jaw on the actual table). Javier Garcia is special. And in between acting gigs, he is going to continue changing cabaret by brining Mariachi into the rooms. Why, he even has a Christmas show planned at 54 Below on December 1st.

A true. Show business. Success story. That’s Javier Garcia, the new kid in town.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Javier Garcia HERE

Javier will appear at 54 Below with his show A Very Merry-Achi Christmas on December 1st. Reservations can be made HERE.

Javier's pronouns are he/him/his.

Photos by Stephen Mosher