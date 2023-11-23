Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block

Broadway World Cabaret looks at the people for whom we are grateful.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 1 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall
Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winne Photo 4 Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winner!

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block

The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude

Day Twenty-Three: The New Kid On The Block

It was a true show business success story.  Javier Garcia moved to NYC during the pandemic (when rents had been, shall we say, priced to move) so that he could pursue his dream of acting.  Before long, he had a job.  It wasn’t an acting job but it was still in show business.  He was the doorman at 54 Below, New York City’s most popular cabaret venue.  Night after night, he greeted people at the door with an enormous smile on his face, summer or winter, an enormous smile on his face, heatwave or snowstorm, an enormous smile on his face.  Javier was the affable, amiable actor at the door, doing his day job (well… night job) and dreaming of acting jobs.

And then one day, Javier sang a song in the 54 Below staff show.  And an entire audience rose to their feet.  A few months later, at the next iteration of the 54 Below staff show, the same thing happened.  It turned out that the enormous smile was a real-life red curtain, ready to raise on one of the greatest voices an audience would ever hear.  Urged on by an enthusiastic cabaret critic, Javier scheduled his solo show debut, an evening of Broadway show tunes, pop music, and his original love: Mariachi.  For his nightclub debut, Javier Garcia stuck close to home: he booked out 54 Below.  Ever a family, the powers that be at Broadway’s Living Room gave Javier his shot.  And in return, he gave them one of the most memorable nights in 54 Below history

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block

Javier Garcia’s concert brought Mariachi to 54 Below for the first time.  The audience went wild.  Dancing occurred in the aisles.  Every person within hearing distance of Javier’s voice (and, by hearing distance, we mean anyone within a fifteen block radius) was astonished by the talent.  Each person seated or standing in The Basement was overwhelmed by Javier’s heart.  His solo show as a smash hit and 54 Below owner Richard Frankel was overheard saying, “There’s never been anything like this at 54 Below.”  (Ok, he wasn’t overheard saying it - he said it directly to this reporter.)  And Richard was right.  Javier Garcia had done the impossible:  he had changed the vibration in cabaret and concert.  

In the months since that solo show debut Javier Garcia had to leave 54 Below… FOR AN ACTING JOB!   This year Javier has done productions of Kinky Boots and In The Heights.  Javier Garcia is a working actor and a cabaret star (just ask Susie Mosher, who had him at The Lineup With Susie Mosher and sat, watching, her jaw on the actual table).  Javier Garcia is special.  And in between acting gigs, he is going to continue changing cabaret by brining Mariachi into the rooms.  Why, he even has a Christmas show planned at 54 Below on December 1st.

A true.  Show business.  Success story.  That’s Javier Garcia, the new kid in town.

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Javier Garcia HERE

Javier will appear at 54 Below with his show A Very Merry-Achi Christmas on December 1st.  Reservations can be made HERE.

Javier's pronouns are he/him/his.

Javier can be found online at the following links:

Instagram:  HERE 

Facebook:  HERE  

TikTok:  HERE  

YouTube:  HERE

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jaydan Heathers Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16 Photo
Jaydan Heather's Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16

Jaydan Heather's Cuntry presents 'A Very Cuntry Christmas' at Pangea on December 16th.

2
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, Dece Photo
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, December 1

ACCESS HAPPY HOUR is a drag and nightlife event for people with disabilities. Join us on Friday 12/1 for an evening of performances, music, dance, raffle prizes, and more! Tickets available at different price points. Don't miss out!

3
John Hill to Present Solo Musical WELLNESS CHECK Directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur at The Photo
John Hill to Present Solo Musical WELLNESS CHECK Directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Sirius XM Radio host and Broadway veteran John Hill with an encore performance of his original solo musical “Wellness Check in December.

4
Stephanie Nakasian With the Matt Baker Trio to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in Decembe Photo
Stephanie Nakasian With the Matt Baker Trio to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in December

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present acclaimed jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The BlockFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The AgesFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The Ages
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All SeasonsFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All Seasons
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The GraceFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You