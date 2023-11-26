Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Six - The Man

Nov. 26, 2023

Day Twenty-Six:  The Man - Nicolas King

There are times when you sit in a theater, a cabaret, a concert hall, anywhere that a person gets up on a stage and sings for their supper, and you find yourself holding your breath.  Or maybe gasping your breath.  Or maybe you raise your eyebrows, drop your jaw, or shake your head. You might even throw your hands ever so slightly up into the air because you just can’t believe what you are seeing, what you are hearing, what you are experiencing.  And even while you are watching, listening, and shaking your head, you know, in that place where you know things, that what is happening before you is real, it isn’t in your imagination, it is simply something special.  That’s the Nicolas King experience.

Nicolas King exudes.  That’s it.  Fill in the blank.  Talent.  Expertise.  Power.  Star quality.  Whatever you think you might see in a performer that may excite you, Nicolas King has it.  A consummate performer with stage presence that won’t quit, Nicolas is comfortable belting out a Broadway melody or showing off some jazz scatting savvy.  He can swing with the best of them and croon with the rest of them.  And whether a lyric begs for a tear or a rhythm insists on a stomp, Nicolas will do it.  But he won’t do it because a director told him to.  He won’t style a song the way a Musical Director advised him to.  He won’t flick a finger, toss his head, bellow, whisper, growl, purr, kick, grin or raise an eyebrow because anybody else suggested it.  Nicolas King does it the way he does it because it is in his skin.  It is in his blood, it is in his muscle, it is in his soul.  He has the instincts of a champion fighter and the audacity of an award-winning actor.  And he has the vocal prowess and power of one of those irritating people who is always perfect, even without ever having had one voice lesson.  Everything Nicolas needs to get the job done walks in the room with him.  It is that thing, that undefinable, that indescribable thing that makes a star a star.  He has voice, he has confidence, he has magnetism, and he has style, flair, and panache.

Nicolas’s journey is, by now, well known.  The child actor playing on Broadway, the famous colleagues, the legendary mentor… everybody knows Nico’s story.  And it’s a fun story, a show business story, a story worth hearing and noting.  But that child actor is a thread in a tapestry.  The famous colleagues are grains in a sandcastle.  The legendary mentor is a glorious, glamorous chunk in a beautiful mosaic of life.  But Nicolas King is much more than the colorful pieces of his past and the whimsical building blocks upon which his history has been founded.  He is a tower of talent that stands on his own.  He is a man of substance with the guts and the grit to make it happen, whatever it may be.  And he wants to do the work.  He lives for his art, he craves to create, and he reaches toward his audience in every attempt to get inside of their hearts and their souls, in order to flick the “on” switch.  He is one of the originals, he is one of the best, and he is one of our favorites.

He is The Man.

Read a Broadway World Cabaret review of Nicolas King HERE

Nicolas will be touring this winter with Seth Sikes in THE NEW BELTERS in Puerto Villarta, Texas, and Montreal.  He will also be touring Florida with Rita Rudner in January.  

Nicolas recently released the single I REMEMBER YOU, his last recording with his Musical Director and artistic partner, the late Mike Renzi.  Stream I Remember You wherever you get your music or go right to Spotify HERE.

Nicolas’s pronouns are he/him/his.

Nicolas can be found online at the following links:

Website:  HERE 

Instagram:  HERE 

Facebook:  HERE  

Twitter:  HERE  

YouTube:  HERE

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Six - The Man
