Feature: More About Man About Town, Charles Kirsch, Broadway's BFF - Part Two

This is PART TWO of the profile of Charles Kirsch. For more about him, including comments about the show he’s cooked up and is hosting at 54 Below in NYC on Monday, August 28th (See Part One of this series HERE.)

The event celebrates the Tony Awards and includes many Tony nominees singing Broadway songs from shows they were in over the years. The company: Willy Falk, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, John-Andrew Morrison, Jill O’Hara, Lee Roy Reams, Austin Pendleton, Virginia Seidel, Jane Summerhays, Martin Vidnovic, Damon Evans, plus big band vocalist Elena Bennett …and a special video appearance by Tony® Award winner Daisy Eagan. Music director at the piano: Alex Rybeck.

Welcome to the story of Chales Kirsch – or welcome back. if you’ve read Part One of this profile/preview/interview with him. (He’s the guy in the glasses in each pic; the names of the others who’ve been around Broadway’s footlights can be found in the footnotes below, along with links to making show reservations, his podcast, etc.)

Without further ado, we continue our look at this multi-tasker who’s continued to capture the attention of those who work in the fields of theatre and cabaret. His reputation precedes him, as the word spreads via press, praise, podcasts, and presentations – live and online. Before Alex Rybeck got down to working on the musical numbers for the August 28, 2023 show Charles was planning, he’d attended the previous one at 54 Below, the musician told me that he had the same reaction echoed by so many: “I have found him to be impressively well-informed and delightful.” Some quoted Kirsch comments here are in boldface type to introduce each new subject as we go along.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of preserving history.”

Charles Kirsch’s association with the group called Dancers Over 40 has been a special part of his work (which includes hosting four virtual fundraisers for this not-for-profit entity), as he shares their mission to preserve the oral history of those who’ve trod the boards. He gravitated to dance as a tot, taking classes himself, and — although it will be a while before he’s “over 40” – he became a member of this group. Its president, John Sefakis, adds this appreciation:

“DO40 was happy to work with Charles Kirsch and to offer many of our members to be interviewed on his ‘Backstage Babble’ podcast when it first began. These interviews, which evolved into the live shows at 54 Below, give our members an opportunity to perform and shine on stage, not just over the airwaves! Charles has participated in some of our DO40 events as well, and we both share a love of theater - and dance - and the opportunity to promote the history, the legacy, and the lives of our mature artists and pay it forward to the next generation.” (THAT'S MR..SEFAKIS NEXT TO CHARLES, WITH SOME OF THE MEMBERS IN PHOTO BELOW)

"When I’ve had a day that’s stressful, communicating with people in my interviews, reunions, trivia contests, and all the work feels extra rewarding.”

In addition to his ongoing “Backstage Babble” podcast interviews with those who work in the theatre, there have been projects with the York Theatre and its auction, various co-hosting gigs, and interviews where he is the subject, Charles has especially enjoyed hosting those Zoomed reunions of people who were involved with Broadway productions of the 1970s: Follies, On the Twentieth Century, and Applause, all of which continues to live on YouTube (as do other interactive events).

“People have been so generous with their time.”

In addition to those mentioned in the two parts of this profile, a few have stepped forward to become mentors and offer guidance and extra opportunities, such as theatre critic/author Peter Filichia and producer/show host, et. al Robert W. Schneider (next-to-last on the right in photo here, taken at a BroadwayCon gathering):

“Finding a good closing can be a challenge.”

That’s one of the things this early-career producer deals with when programming his shows. (And, as I write this piece and piece together all that’s been said and sent and sensed, it occurs to me that I’ll be facing that decision for this profile, which has been a pleasure to do.) But my interviewee was referring to both his own projects and a solo cabaret show we both were at a few nights ago, Jason Danieley’s act which I was sent to review for BroadwayWorld. Charles proved he could pass the Cabaret Essentials 101 quiz: He spoke eloquently in his appreciation for Mr. Danieley’s choice of a final number in a program being something that left the audience with an optimistic message after a set list and patter that was largely quite serious, without seeming like an outlier. He also made observations about the pacing, smooth changes in mood, autobiographical content, and personalized interpretations of songs that were strikingly different from their original theatre contexts. Among them were Stephen Sondheim’s “Losing My Mind” and “Not While I’m Around,” given new meanings because of how they were set up. He also was taken by the ingratiating honesty, likability, and charm projected.

And he’s grown as an interviewer, all the while appreciative and grateful for those he talks with. Among them: songwriters Stephen Schwartz, Adam Guettel, Marc Shaiman, and the late Tom Jones, plus stars like Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Carol Burnett, Kelli O’Hara, Faith Prince, Sandy Duncan, Harvey Fierstein, Terrence Mann, Karen Ziemba, Karen Morrow, Karen Mason (is that enough Karens?), and dozens more. A couple of memorable eyebrow-raising anecdotes were Chuck Cooper’s tale of John Rubinstein’s prop gun that didn’t work in a performance, so he improvised by pretending to strangle characters when the plot demanded they be killed, and Leslie Uggams telling that during the first reading of Hallelujah, Baby! notorious producer David Merrick…. fell asleep!! That wasn’t too encouraging, but he pulled out and she pulled off winning the Tony Award.

(BELOW: A few more of the people he's shared the stage and conversations with: musician Michael Lavine, Lee Roy Reams and Judy Kaye)

“Was it good? Was it bad? What was it like working with him?....” Those words weren’t SPOKEN by Charles Kirsch during our interview, but they are sung and written by him (the music, too) as the opening lines of the mini-theme song introducing each segment of his “Backstage Babble” podcast. But, I’ll answer the question: As far as “working with him” on this extended profile, getting information and getting to know him: It’s all “good.” He’s smart, dedicated, considerate, and at present we can predict that his future for success pursuing his mission to preserve the past — and adding more accomplishments — is as bright as the lights of Broadway. But since one of his skills is being more succinct than I am, I will end this by quoting his feelings sent to me in an e-mail after our interview:

.................... “Thanks. It was fun.”

All photos courtesy of Charles Kirsch, who is seen in all of them...along with: [seated at table] Schele Williams, Lear deBessonet, Amanda Green, Robert W. Schneider, and John Weidman at BroadwayCon.........And standing (instead of dancing) with Dancers Over 40 President John Sefakis and members Eileen Casey, Leni Anders, Sharon Wendrow, and Sasha Spielvogel....Michael Lavine, Lee Roy Reams and Judy Kaye

See Broadway World Cabaret's reviews of previous installments of BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! At THIS link and also THIS one.

The Backstage Babble podcasts are all archived and free to listen to at places such as BROADWAY PODCAST or wherever you get your podcasts.

InstaGram link HERE.

For info on the August 28, 2023 Tony Award-themed BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! performance at 54 Below click HERE or go directly to the reservation link Click Here.

(Seats are $51 and up. Plus minimum food/drink purchase)

54 Below is at 254 West 54 Street, New York City

Telephone: 646-476-3551