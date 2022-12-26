Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Three

Nicole Henry is tall. It isn't just her runner's legs, lithe limbs, and swan-like neck that make her tall - the truth is that Nicole Henry could stand about 5'5" and she would still be tall. It's a quality that the famed jazz singer possesses that makes her stand so straight and statuesque, not just the physical attributes with which she was born. It's that winning combination of grace and dignity, of power and propriety, of sensuality and jocularity that sets Nicole Henry apart from all the rest. Well, that, and her remarkable skills as a singing storyteller.

Nicole Henry has made a name for herself in the world of jazz, appearing in some of the most lauded venues in the world, touring to parts of the country and the world where the art form of jazz and the purveyors of that art form are highly respected, and releasing a series of albums that have fared well with the critics and with the charts. A few years ago, Nicole brought her considerable talents to the cabaret stage of New York City, as have many jazz artists before her, because the cross-pollination of genres among the clubs benefits everyone in the industry from club owners to performers to audiences. With these shows that Nicole has been bringing to 54 Below these past years, her brand has expanded as she rounds out her jazz-founded shows with bona fide Broadway, straight-up pop music, soulful rhythm and blues, and even (during her show earlier this month) some honest-to-goodness gospel. Nicole Henry may have made her mark in the jazz industry but she has made a garden of her stage, and the blooms there are varied, beautiful, and bountiful. Being at a Nicole Henry show is like getting a private audience with a diva in her living room because Nicole is in constant contact with the audience, sometimes playful, sometimes heartfelt, always honest, and never without her two secret weapons: immense talent and commanding charisma. You can't take your eyes off of her. You don't want to hear anything but her. You wish you didn't have to leave when the show is over. Nicole Henry is magnetism personified, and the cabaret community of New York is so lucky that she has joined its ranks. It is merely a matter of time before Nicole is playing the cabaret rooms of Los Angeles, London, San Francisco, Chicago, and every other big city in the world (one assumes she is already playing out in Miami, where she makes her home). The jazz clubs of the world won't mind sharing Nicole with the cabaret rooms, as long as she keeps coming back, because her fan base is quite impressive and quite devoted, as evidenced by the sold-out house at 54 Below earlier this month. It's a fan base and a career that Nicole Henry deserves. She has earned it through hard work, diligence, artistry, and individuality. Nicole Henry is a diva, and no mistake, and all divas stand tall because they are special.

Nicole Henry is special, and those reading these words who don't know that yet would be wisely advised to investigate just how special and get on board. You won't be sorry.

Nicole's pronouns are She/Her/Hers (and all the band members are He/Him/His).

Nicole's future projects include:

Nothing quite yet. But please look out for return engagements and national debuts of the Whitney Theatrical Tribute 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody!"

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.