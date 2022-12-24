Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

From December 24th to the 31st, we are looking at artists that are a gift 365 days a year, not just Christmas.

Dec. 24, 2022  

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

It is apropos that Linda Purl's name sounds like the gemstone that comes from Oysters because Linda is, indeed, a jewel. This actress who made her name on television spent decades working in situation comedies, hour-long dramas, and television movies before turning to her roots in music. She has played Broadway in musicals and plays, as well as regional theater, off-Broadway, tours, and international engagements, and, in 1998, Linda Purl released an album of standards and pop songs titled ALONE TOGETHER. When a singer launches an album, they have to play out, in order to sell CDs, and play out, Linda did. With a luscious, rich, silky voice filled with emotion, technique, and style, Linda Purl has played nightclubs around Manhattan, Los Angeles, London, other parts of this country, and the world. At each of these nightclub acts, Linda Purl displays elegance, sophistication, humanity and humor, along with vocal abilities that set her apart from the rest. There is a special quality about a Linda Purl show that renders her presence in the industry unique and irreplaceable, which could have been a fine place for Linda to call it a day as a singing artist... but that wouldn't do for her.

A few years ago Linda Purl met Tedd Firth and the new friends and new collaborators took Linda away from cabaret crooning and into the world of jazz. Linda did a deep dive into jazz expression, style, and language, emerging with an all-new sound, a different vibe, and some new rooms in which to sing. Now Linda is a Birdland-er, performing in sleek and slick jazz sessions with some of the best jazz musicians working in the industry today. As an artist, Linda is looking to grow and evolve, which is what she has done. As an audience member, Linda is a supportive friend and colleague, always front and center in the clubs, offering her applause and appreciation to artists like Clint Holmes and Nancy McCall.

Linda Purl doesn't just take risks in her work and her art, as has been well-documented in the press these last few years. At the start of the pandemic, she had a chance meeting with an Old Acquaintance, and that chance meeting turned into a long-term romance with iconic television actor Patrick Duffy AND a new business! The twosome, for fun and adventure, started a sourdough business, hoping they might sell two hundred units... which they did... OVERNIGHT. Now, the happy couple (that might even end up on a stage together at some point if everyone is lucky) is off on one of the great adventures to be spelled out in the pages of PEOPLE magazine.

Linda Purl eats life. She does not live the life of a spectator. She does not rest on her laurels, and she is always on the go. She is a treasure to the entertainment industry, a jewel to the art form of music, and a pearl... no, a diamond... to the cabaret community.

Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of a Linda Purl show HERE.

Linda's online presence is as follows:

Website: Click HERE.

Linda Purl has a blog HERE.

Instagram: Click HERE.

Facebook: Click HERE.

YouTube: Click HERE.

Linda's pronouns are She/Her/Hers

Linda's future projects include:

January 23 at Birdland Theater with Music Director Tedd Firth: This Could Be the Start... new tunes for new times. Click HERE for tickets.

The Bold and the Beautiful, come February.

If you lean toward sourdough...check us out at DUFFY'S DOUGH at THIS link.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Broadway Actor Mateo Lizcanos To Make Solo 54 Below Debut With SINCERELY, MATEO Photo
Broadway Actor Mateo Lizcano's To Make Solo 54 Below Debut With SINCERELY, MATEO
Off his run as Evan in the Tony Award Winning Show Dear Evan Hansen, Mateo Lizcano will be making his 54 Below solo debut on January 11th at 9:30pm!
Patti LuPone SONGS FROM A HAT Looks Good on 54 Below Photo
Patti LuPone SONGS FROM A HAT Looks Good on 54 Below
Patti LuPone was electrifying and uplifting at 54 Below Tuesday night.
Angie Schworer, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Star in ELECTRIC ISLAND at The Green Room 42 Photo
Angie Schworer, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Star in ELECTRIC ISLAND at The Green Room 42
The new musical Electric Island is coming to The Green Room 42 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:00pm.  This story takes place on the set of the talk show called 'Electric Island.' These Broadway legends have been invited by the host Morgan Taylor, to talk about their journey to Broadway and what it takes to stay there.
THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Stream on Broadway on Demand Photo
THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Stream on Broadway on Demand
Doris Dear s back teaming with BroadwayOnDemand to stream her annual holiday extravaganza, ‘The Doris Dear Christmas Special’ filmed LIVE at The Triad Theater in NYC! The streaming starts on December 23rd running until January 1st.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day SevenFeature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Seven
December 24, 2022

For the eight days of Hanukkah Broadway World is looking at eight Jewish artists from the industry. Day seven is Celia Berk's day.
Review: WINTER SONG: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH INGRID MICHAELSON Plays Carnegie HallReview: WINTER SONG: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH INGRID MICHAELSON Plays Carnegie Hall
December 23, 2022

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson brings charm, some pals, and a beautiful concert to Carnegie Hall.
Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day SixFeature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Six
December 23, 2022

For the eight days of Hanukkah Broadway World is looking at eight Jewish artists from the industry. Day six shines bright on Alex Rybeck
Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day FiveFeature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Five
December 22, 2022

For the eight days of Hanukkah Broadway World is looking at eight Jewish artists from the industry. Day five focuses on Helane Blumfield.
Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day FourFeature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Four
December 21, 2022

For the eight days of Hanukkah Broadway World is looking at eight Jewish artists from the industry. Day four looks at cabaret newcomer Noah Marlowe.
share