Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day One

It is apropos that Linda Purl's name sounds like the gemstone that comes from Oysters because Linda is, indeed, a jewel. This actress who made her name on television spent decades working in situation comedies, hour-long dramas, and television movies before turning to her roots in music. She has played Broadway in musicals and plays, as well as regional theater, off-Broadway, tours, and international engagements, and, in 1998, Linda Purl released an album of standards and pop songs titled ALONE TOGETHER. When a singer launches an album, they have to play out, in order to sell CDs, and play out, Linda did. With a luscious, rich, silky voice filled with emotion, technique, and style, Linda Purl has played nightclubs around Manhattan, Los Angeles, London, other parts of this country, and the world. At each of these nightclub acts, Linda Purl displays elegance, sophistication, humanity and humor, along with vocal abilities that set her apart from the rest. There is a special quality about a Linda Purl show that renders her presence in the industry unique and irreplaceable, which could have been a fine place for Linda to call it a day as a singing artist... but that wouldn't do for her.

A few years ago Linda Purl met Tedd Firth and the new friends and new collaborators took Linda away from cabaret crooning and into the world of jazz. Linda did a deep dive into jazz expression, style, and language, emerging with an all-new sound, a different vibe, and some new rooms in which to sing. Now Linda is a Birdland-er, performing in sleek and slick jazz sessions with some of the best jazz musicians working in the industry today. As an artist, Linda is looking to grow and evolve, which is what she has done. As an audience member, Linda is a supportive friend and colleague, always front and center in the clubs, offering her applause and appreciation to artists like Clint Holmes and Nancy McCall.

Linda Purl doesn't just take risks in her work and her art, as has been well-documented in the press these last few years. At the start of the pandemic, she had a chance meeting with an Old Acquaintance, and that chance meeting turned into a long-term romance with iconic television actor Patrick Duffy AND a new business! The twosome, for fun and adventure, started a sourdough business, hoping they might sell two hundred units... which they did... OVERNIGHT. Now, the happy couple (that might even end up on a stage together at some point if everyone is lucky) is off on one of the great adventures to be spelled out in the pages of PEOPLE magazine.

Linda Purl eats life. She does not live the life of a spectator. She does not rest on her laurels, and she is always on the go. She is a treasure to the entertainment industry, a jewel to the art form of music, and a pearl... no, a diamond... to the cabaret community.

Linda's pronouns are She/Her/Hers

Linda's future projects include:

The Bold and the Beautiful, come February.

