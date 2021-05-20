Farah Alvin's New Show B-SIDE Hits The Green Room 42 On May 28th

Farah Alvin RETURNS TO THE GREEN ROOM 42 WITH ALL-NEW SHOW

May 28th and June 11th at 7 PM. Drama Desk Nominee, Farah Alvin dives back into her record collection and returns to The Green Room 42 for her all-new show: Farah Alvin B-SIDE.

Farah's powerful voice and versatile acting skills, featured countless times on Broadway (Nine, Grease, Nine, It Shoulda Been You) and Off-Broadway (Marvelous Wonderettes, I Love You Because) will bring new life to your favorite music of the '70s. From Elton John to Karen Carpenter to David Bowie, Farah's voice and storytelling will transport you to the nostalgic time when we spun a record and lived another life through incredible songwriting. B-Side is a companion piece to Alvin's sold-out hit solo show On Vinyl, named "The Best Cabaret Show of 2019" by Times Square Chronicles. Those who remember the '70s and those experiencing these classics for the first time will not want to miss Farah Alvin B-SIDE at The Green Room 42.

"A person could go mad trying to figure out how she does it, where the sounds come from - it's almost freakish, what Farah Alvin can do with her voice. So, the best thing to do is sit back and enjoy a voice that could, easily, be named the eighth wonder of the world." - Broadway World

Farah Alvin B-Side

Fridays May 28th and June 11th at 7 PM

At The Greenroom 42 (570 Tenth Ave, inside the Yotel on the 4th Floor)

Make your reservations HERE or call 646-707-2990 or email tickets@thegreenroom42.com

RESERVATIONS STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

Music Direction, arrangements, piano, guitar, and vocals by Michael Holland

Directed by Marc Tumminelli

BIOGRAPHIES

Farah Alvin'S Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You, Nine, The Look of Love, Saturday Night Fever, and Grease! among others. Off-Broadway credits include Window Treatment (cast album), Goldstein, The Last Smoker In America (cast album), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Drama Desk Nomination, cast album), I Love You Because (cast album), and more. Lots of regional including Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes Award), Cape Playhouse, Geva Theater, and Alabama Shakespeare. She has performed as a soloist with the Symphony Orchestras of Indianapolis, Cleveland, Detroit, and the National Symphonies of the United States and Canada. She is also occasionally a funny voice on your radio. Proud member of Actor's Equity for 25 years. In New York, Farah performs regularly in the series Broadway By the Year at Town Hall, Broadway Close Up, and Broadway Unplugged at Merkin Hall, Broadway's Greatest Hits, and 54 Sings...at 54 Below. She teaches musical theater performance at CAP 21 at Malloy College in New York City.



Michael Holland (Musical Director) Music and lyrics for Twelve Angry Men (Theater Latté Da, Minneapolis; 2020 world premiere postponed until 2022). Original music for Clue: A New Comedy, Cleveland Playhouse, 2020 (Tour 2022), and Bay Street Theatre's virtual production of Moby Dick, 2020. Other original shows include You're Gonna Hate This (Joe's Pub; Feinstein's 54 Below), Hurricane (NYMF), Believe in Me... a Bigfoot musical (fringeNYC). Music direction/new arrangements for Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's acclaimed actor/musician production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, 2019. Incidental music for Bay Street Theatre; Old Globe; Alley Theatre; Dallas Theatre Center; Playwrights Horizons, others. Orchestrator/vocal arranger/cast recording co-producer for the Broadway revival of Godspell. Arranger/performer in Gashole! (with Karen Mack), which began as a one-off experiment in 2000 and then ran for 12 years (multiple MAC, Bistro Awards).

Marc Tumminelli (Director) Is the founder of New York's top training program for young actors - Broadway Workshop - as well as the nonprofit - Project Broadway. Marc adapted the book, music & lyrics as well as directed the developmental workshop productions of the school editions for over 20 titles including; Spamalot, Addams Family, Head Over Heels, Zombie Prom, and We Will Rock You now being licensed all over the world. Directing credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, Sweet Charity, Bring It On, Over the Tavern, I Love My Wife, Pippin, Carrie, Legally Blonde, Xanadu, Annie. As an actor, Marc has appeared in Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound at theaters across the US, in the solo show Santaland Diaries, and in GYPSY starring Patti LuPone. A frequent Cabaret director, Marc has directed the recent solo shows for Broadway's Farah Alvin and Mean Girls star, Erika Henningsen. Marc is the host of the popular podcast LITTLE ME: Growing up Broadway on the Broadway Podcast Network.