'Falling in Love with Love: An Evening of Rodgers and Hart Classics' Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

A Work of Heart Productions (AWOHP) will bring the music of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart to Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, November 14th at 9:30 pm.

In an unforgettable celebration of Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers, the talented cast will perform songs from Babes in Arms, Pal Joey, The Boys from Syracuse, Spring is Here, and more! This tribute celebrates two of the most influential, innovative, and unstoppable duos of all time!

The concert is produced by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions with music direction by Justin Ramos. The cast includes Courtney Allen, Pablo Barajas, Melanie Beck, Dylan Bivings, James Cochran, Kelliann DeCarlo, Alexandra Doman, Nicole Fragala, Aja Goes, Ally Hern, Laura Laureano, Nicole Lippey, Lexi Lyric,Jonathan Miller, Taylor Patno, Natalie Powers, Johnny Ross, and Sarah Talbot.

Founder and Artistic Director of AWOHP, Nicole Lippey shares her excitement, "We are honored to be performing the music of Rodgers and Hart at Feinstein's/54 Below! After several very successful cabaret shows at 54 Below, we are so thrilled to have the opportunity to perform a concert with such beautiful and unforgettable music!"

Tickets range from $25 - $60 and can be purchased on the 54 Below Website:

https://54below.com/events/an-evening-of-rodgers-and-hart-classics/

A Work of Heart Productions is a Theatre Company founded by Nicole Lippey in 2014. Having performed over 30 shows throughout the New York City, WHP's core mission is to provide various performance opportunities for up and coming theatrical talent throughout NYC. All actors must audition for their roles in each performance. To find out more about A Work of Heart Productions or performances, please visit: www.workofheartproductions.com





