FALLING, A Cabaret Comes to The Green Room 42

Russell & Rose Productions has announced their first ever show, Falling. Falling, a cabaret, takes you through the stages of a relationship, from the first date to being strangers again. Songs from West Side Story, Follies, Falsettos, and many more. The cast, a bunch of young, talented performers, includes: Agustina Casella, Aaron de Rose, Jared Goodwin, Livvie Hirshfield, Jack Oliver Kotanen, Gideon McManus, Cameron Mark Russell, Ann Stein, Olivia Whicheloe, and Erin Kennedy (MD).

"It's been such a treat to put together this set! The program features Broadway classics in both traditional and new interpretations that show off the flexibility and range of our wonderful cast." says MD Kennedy.

Casella, an actress from Argentina, says, "What could be more tempting than a night of emerging artists? From all parts of the US and around the world (Argentina, Canada, and New Zealand), these artists get together to do what they love above all else: perform. And what better place to do this than The Green Room 42? There will also be some beautiful surprises that you will not want to miss."

Canadian-born artist Kotanen says, "Having the opportunity to sing songs/parts I typically wouldn't has been incredibly rewarding, as well as a welcomed challenge. It has been a wonderful experience being able to work with both old and new friends, and I look forward to further collaborations."

Russell & Rose is a brand new production company for up-and-coming performers, created by two up-and-coming performers: Cameron Mark Russell and Aaron de Rose.

"Falling is Russell and Rose's first project, and I'm super excited for it! We have a killer lineup of performers and songs, and I can't wait for people to see it. We're going to be doing tons of other cool projects in the coming future, so if you want to stay up to date with us, follow @russellandroseproductions on Instagram!" - Russell

"Russell and Rose to the Moon. I'm very excited for what's to come." - Rose

The performance is at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, September 10 at 9:30 p.m.