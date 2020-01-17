Erin Leddy And Tim Realbuto Bring FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE To The Laurie Beechman Theatre With Nikki Blonsky

Acclaimed singer and actress Erin Leddy (Ghostlight the musical; Anything Goes; The Great Gatsby) and multiple award-winning performer of stage and screen Tim Realbuto (who recently won The Hollywood Moving Image Award for Best Leading Actor for the motion picture YES) will bring their new concert From Broadway With Love to The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe on West 42d Street, right in the heart of midtown. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 13th, just in time for Valentine's Day. The two best friends are teaming up again after a very successful concert called Crossroads that they performed in 2018 at The Green Room 42.

The benefit show, in which proceeds will directly to the Australian Red Cross Relief Fund, is described as an evening of your favorite long songs from Broadway to pop (including angry break up songs, to show the opposite of love as well).

Although the show is the love child of Ms. Leddy and Mr. Realbuto (they conceieved the evening as well and will direct it), they will be featuring many Broadway guest stars throughout the evening. Some big names are still being finalized and will be announced shortly, but so far some extremely special guests who will sing a solo or duet with Leddy and Realbuto include Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Nikki Blonsky, most known for starring as Tracy Turnblad in the hit 2007 film Hairspray, based on the Broadway musical. Ms. Blonsky also starred on the popular ABC comedy series "Huge", which was a star vehicle directly created especially for her. She most recently starred in the 2019 major motion picture Ghost in the Graveyard, directed by Charlie Comparetto. On stage, Ms. Blonsky starred opposite Lisa Lampanelli in Stuffed at The Westside Theatre Off-Broadway.

Joining Leddy, Realbuto and Blonsky is Broadway performer and Internet sensation Joshua Colley, who starred as Les in Disney on Broadway's Newsies and as Gavroche in the recent Broadway revival of Les Misérables. Mr. Colley also made a huge splash as the title character in the York Theatre Company's revival of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Other special Broadway and Off-Broadway guests include Michael William Nigro (Fredrich Von Trapp opposite Carrie Underwood in NBC's The Sound of Music Live!); Nick Gaswirth (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Broadway's A Christmas Story; and the current National Tour of Wicked); Laurissa "Lala" Romain (Broadway's South Pacific; Rosario Dawson's daughter Grace in Chris Rock's hit film Top Five); Mavis Simpson-Ernst (who played Young Eva Peron in Broadway's recent revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita; she also starred Lucy van Pent opposite Mr. Colley in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown; played Young Abbi on Comedy Central's "Broad City"; appeared as Mr. Realbuto's niece Aggie Caden in YES; and is probably best known for her as Chris on FX's "The Americans").

Other performers joining the cast are Natalie Ballenger (Maria in the International Tour of West Side Story); Jana Geyer (the title role The Rainbow Fish for TheatreWorks; regional productions of Kiss Me, Kate as Lilli Vanessi/Kate; Into the Woods as Cinderella; and Crimes of the Heart as Babe Magrath), and Jianzi Colon-Soto (Off-Broadway The Giant Hoax; the lead role of Julie Hazeltine in The Wrong Box for Theatre For The New City). More Broadway stars will be announced in the coming days.

Ms. Leddy is an acclaimed concert performer, having appeared at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Triad, and The West End. She has appeared in many regional productions include Ragtime (Mother); The Great Gatsby (Jordan Baker); and Anything Goes (Mrs. Harcourt), to name a few. She also appeared as Meadow in the motion picture YES, directed by Rob Margolies and starring Tim Realbuto.

Mr. Realbuto recently made the transition from stage to film, having written and starred in the Indie hit YES opposite Modern Family star Nolan Gould, Oscar Nunez of The Office fame, Jenna Leigh Green ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch"), and Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Forrest Gump; Men In Black; Dancer in the Dark). The film has won over 30 Awards, including 10 for Mr. Realbuto's acclaimed performance. His next film, a boxing movie tentatively title Run, Bobby, Run, is currently in pre-production and set to shoot later this year in Los Angeles and New York City. Realbuto will play the title character. He also wrote the Off-Broadway musical Ghostlight, an adaptation of Little Red Riding Hood, and the straight play The Weak Ones (which he also starred in). All three were co-written by Matthew Martin. Ghostlight was the runner-up for Best of Fest at the 2011 New York Musical Theatre Festival and The Weak Ones was nominated for The Thespis Award for Best Play in 2016.

Tickets for From Broadway With Love: Starring Erin Leddy and Tim Realbuto, are priced at $30 and are available by visiting https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10500628.

Bring your loved one for Valentine's Day and enjoy an evening featuring some of the most talented singers New York City has to offer. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll fall in love, all while gving to an extremely worthy cause. Australia needs us now more than ever. Tickets are bound to sell out once the rest of the guest performers are announced, so don't wait. Purchase yours today.





