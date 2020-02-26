Eric Yves Garcia to Make Canadian Debut at Toronto's Jazz Bistro

After critically lauded performances in New York, London and Paris and across the US, award-winning singer/pianist Eric Yves Garcia (Margaret Whiting Award; Bistro Award for Singing Instrumentalist) announces his Canadian debut at Toronto's preeminent Jazz Bistro on Sunday, March 22 at 7pm. The show is written and performed by Mr. Garcia.



From Palms both Beach and Springs, or Piccadilly to Paris, Eric Yves Garcia has yet to mine for gold up north... until now! Toronto is the epicenter of Canada's theatrical scene and Jazz Bistro, the city's preeminent jazz club! Sunday March 22, 7PM will be the solo, one-night-only event. A proud Franco-American, Eric will celebrate with a swinging, smartly turned out evening of jazz, rare standards and chanson. And as Jazz Bistro thrives directly beneath the beloved Top o' The Senator club, the show will salute a performer whose yearly appearances there remain legendary: the incomparable Blossom Dearie.



Reservations highly recommended: http://jazzbistro.ca/event/eric-yves-garcia/





Eric Yves Garcia has emerged as one of the most coveted singer/pianists on the New York City scene, as well as London and Paris. Aside from his weekly standing gigs across Manhattan, Eric has enjoyed return engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Pheasantry in London and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Town Hall, Symphony Space, Birdland. Multiple runs at Bemelmans Bar led to headlining a Valentine's Day Show at the Cafe Carlyle. Across the sea, Garcia enjoyed several weeklong bookings at Club Rayé in Paris, and at The Crazy Coqs in London. US credits include the Kravis Center, The O'Neill Theatre Center, Barrington Stage Company, Ten Chimneys, the Brownville Concert Series, Empire Room at the Palmer, Tilles Center and the Historic Asolo Theater in Sarasota. Eric is the recipient of the 2014 Margaret Whiting Award and the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Singer / Instrumentalist.



A graduate of Fordham University at Lincoln Center's theater department, he is also proud of his parallel (and truly fun) career as a voice actor and audiobook narrator with Audible.



For more information including contact, media, reviews and scheduled appearances, visit http://www.ericyvesgarcia.com

-Facebook.com/ericyvesgarcia

-Twitter: @ericyvesgarcia

-Instagram: @ericyvesgarcia

-YouTube: @ericyvesgarcia





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You