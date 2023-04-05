Eric Whitacre Will Play Geffen Hall April 17th

Eric Whitacre is Back!

The Distinguished Concerts International New York Alumni and Superstar Fan Favorite will Perform Lux Aurumque and More with Vocalists from Around the Globe

On Monday, April 17, Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) is proud to present The Music of Eric Whitacre. The Grammy Award-winning composer, conductor, and Yamaha Artist Eric Whitacre will regale audiences from the stage of the Wu Tsai Theater at 7 PM in Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, featuring special guests, pianist Kelly Yu-Chieh Lin, Cellist Jake Charkey, and Distinguished Concert Singers International performers.

Heralded as one of the 21st Century's greatest composers, Whitacre's works have been programmed worldwide and his compositions have been widely recorded. In his 21st performance with DCINY, Whitacre will lead a choral ensemble through several of his most popular and best-selling works, including Lux Aurumque, Animal Crackers Vol. 1 & 2, and selections from The Sacred Veil, as well as other audience favorites. Whitacre will conduct vocal artists including the Mississippi School of the Arts Chorale (MS), led by Patton Rice, Director; Montclair State University Chorale & Alumni Affiliates (NJ), led by Dr. Heather J. Buchanan, Director; Ozarks Technical Community College Chamber Choir (MO), led by Alberta L. Smith, Director; and India's Singspirations, led by Jonath Backia Seelan Baskaran, Director, among several other Distinguished Concerts Singers International alumni groups and new singers from around the globe.

The Sacred Veil, Whitacre's long-form work for choir, cello and piano, "is a profound meditation on love, life and loss," writes Whitacre in the program notes. Taiwanese pianist Dr. Kelly Yu-Chieh Lin, a beloved regular at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and internationally trained cellist Jake Charkey have both accompanied Whitacre in previous performances of the piece.

"If you have never experienced an Eric Whitacre performance, then prepare to be mesmerized," says DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith, who co-founded the company with General Director Iris Derke. "There's a reason why he is one of today's most celebrated composers-his music reaches past the bounds of form and touches the heart."

Long before COVID-19 ravaged our communities and shut down live performances, forcing artists to lean into social media, Whitacre developed his ground-breaking Virtual Choirs. Widely considered to be the pioneer of the form, his first project was Virtual Choir 1: Lux Aurumque published online in 2010, featuring 185 singers from 12 countries. Ten years after that first project, Whitacre created Virtual Choir 6: Sing Gently, written during the pandemic and featuring 17,562 singers from 129 countries. To date, the Virtual Choirs have registered over 60 million views, have been seen on global TV, and have been emulated around the world.

"Whether he's composing for YouTube, or Disneyland© Adventure Park, giving a talk to a fortune 500 company or the students in his masterclass, Whitacre is enchanting and boundary-breaking" says Griffith. "But to experience him live-especially in Wu Tsai Theater-is otherworldly."

THE MUSIC OF Eric Whitacre

Monday, April 17, 2023, 7 PM

Wu Tsai Theater | David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

Tickets start at $20 - Link HERE.

Featuring

Kelly Yu-Chieh Lin, Piano

Jake Charkey, Cello

Distinguished Concerts Singers International Performers

Blue Hawk Singers (ND), Dr. Brent Rogers, Director

*Mississippi School of the Arts Chorale (MS), Patton Rice, Director

Montclair State University Chorale & Alumni Affiliates (NJ), Dr. Heather J. Buchanan, Director

*Newton County High School Choir (MS), Chandler Smith, Director

*Ozarks Technical Community College: Chamber Choir (MO), Alberta L. Smith, Director

The Pembroke College Chapel Choir (UK), Anna Lapwood, Director

*Pine Crest School Select Ensemble (FL), Michael Testa & Gretchen Fasulo, Director

Saint Edward's School Choirs (FL), Dr. Anthony C. Baron, Director

*Singspirations (India), Jonath Backia Seelan Baskaran, Director

*Summit Ensemble of the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale (CO), Abigail Gast, Director

Wagner College Choir (NY), Dr. Thomas Juneau, Director

And Individual Singers from around the globe

*Denotes DCINY Alumni

ABOUT DISTINGUISHED CONCERTS INTERNATIONAL NEW YORK (DCINY):



Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public performance in January 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues. Over 40,000 musicians representing 47 countries and all 50 states have participated in DCINY productions. Since the inception of the company, DCINY has produced 17 world premieres and more than 200 concerts for over 200,000 audience members. DCINY celebrated its 10th Anniversary Season in 2018. With unforgettable world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of musical performance. In addition to being selected four times for Inc. 5000, DCINY has received national recognition with multiple American Prizes including by Jonathan Griffith, Founder and Music Director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra (Winner 2014 American Prize in Conducting, Professional Orchestra Division) and DCINY's General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team (Winner 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing). For more information and a full list of events go to DCINY.org.