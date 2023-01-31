Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enjoy Drag Cabaret For Valentine's Day At The Slipper Room

Featuring the Benjamin Young Quintet. Plasma and Pancake will be singing jazz standards, musical theater classics, and more! 

Jan. 31, 2023  

Enjoy Drag Cabaret For Valentine's Day At The Slipper Room

Join Drag Queens Pink Pancake and Plasma for a Valentine's Day Drag Cabaret full of buffoonery, backstory, and butt stuff!

Featuring the Benjamin Young Quintet. Plasma and Pancake will be singing jazz standards, musical theater classics, and more!

Early bird tickets are $25/person for the floor, and $15/person for the balcony. Week of the show, tickets are $30/person for the floor, and $20/person for the balcony.

Doors 7:30 PM, show at 8 PM. Event link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222170®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slipperroom.com%2Fevent-details%2Fgueast-event-two-in-the-pink-a-cabaret-for-valentines-day-doors-7-30pm?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.





Photos: Stevie Holland, Justin Sargent, Gen Parton-Shin & More Star in PLATINUM DREAMS Photo
Photos: Stevie Holland, Justin Sargent, Gen Parton-Shin & More Star in PLATINUM DREAMS At 54 Below
See photos from 54 BELOW first-time ever concert event featuring the songs from the new musical Platinum Dreams.
54 SINGS BROADWAYS GREATEST HITS to Celebrate 100th Performance in February Photo
54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Celebrate 100th Performance in February
54 BELOW is set to mark the landmark 100th performance of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! plays 54 Below on February 4 at 9:30pm.
Video: Watch a Clip of Alton Fitzgerald White Singing Being Alive Ahead of His 54 Below Co Photo
Video: Watch a Clip of Alton Fitzgerald White Singing 'Being Alive' Ahead of His 54 Below Concert
Watch a clip of Alton Fitzgerald White singing 'Being Alive' from Company ahead of his 54 Below show!
Tim Connell GOES To Pangea Photo
Tim Connell GOES To Pangea
Esteemed and oft-praised musical cabaret storyteller Tim Connell produced three shows last year. His final show of 2022 will now be a show for 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Celebrate 100th Performance in February54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Celebrate 100th Performance in February
January 31, 2023

54 BELOW is set to mark the landmark 100th performance of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! plays 54 Below on February 4 at 9:30pm.
IT'S GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlene's GroceryIT'S GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlene's Grocery
January 31, 2023

Don’t be tardy for the party, baby! The Real Housewives are coming to Arlene’s Grocery… at least all of their hit singles are! So lace up your Herman Munster shoes, take out a life insurance policy from Vicki Gunvalson, and snag your tix to this one-night-only gay fever dream featuring the music of Countess Luann, Erika Jayne, CANDIACE, and more! They say money can’t buy you class, but it sure can buy you a front row seat to the most Shah-mazing night of your life. 
BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42
January 31, 2023

In her directorial debut, Kaitlyn Trusty, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY, on Thursday, February 23, at 7 PM. Directed by Kaitlyn Trusty and produced with musical direction by Jarrett Winters Morley, Blank: An Ode To Broadway's Black History honors Black composers, lyricists, performers, and creatives from the Broadway community through their music, and forever reminds us of their lasting impact on the theatrical community.
TOGETHER AGAIN...AGAIN! Comes to the Green Room 42TOGETHER AGAIN...AGAIN! Comes to the Green Room 42
January 31, 2023

Directed and Music Directed by Jarrett Winters Morley, and conceived by Jarrett Winters Morley & Chandler Sinks, Together Again…Again! acknowledges the difficult 18-month period when Broadway was shut down due to Covid-19, 2 years of Broadway's return, and gives an opportunity to celebrate artists whose careers were impacted by this historic event.
David Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at PangeaDavid Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea
January 30, 2023

David Sabella - who originaled the role of Mary Sunshine in the current Broadway revival of CHICAGO - will celebrates his return to drag, after 25 years, with his critically acclaimed one person show 'Amanda Reckonwith Returns' in a special performance at Pangea on February 7, 2023, AT 7PM.
share