Enjoy Drag Cabaret For Valentine's Day At The Slipper Room

Join Drag Queens Pink Pancake and Plasma for a Valentine's Day Drag Cabaret full of buffoonery, backstory, and butt stuff!

Featuring the Benjamin Young Quintet. Plasma and Pancake will be singing jazz standards, musical theater classics, and more!

Early bird tickets are $25/person for the floor, and $15/person for the balcony. Week of the show, tickets are $30/person for the floor, and $20/person for the balcony.

Doors 7:30 PM, show at 8 PM. Event link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222170®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slipperroom.com%2Fevent-details%2Fgueast-event-two-in-the-pink-a-cabaret-for-valentines-day-doors-7-30pm?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.