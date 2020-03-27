Endangered Quartet's Debut Album Heart Out On 5/22

New Focus Recordings presents Heart, the debut album from the Endangered Quartet out on Friday, May 22nd on the Panoramic Recordings imprint.

Endangered Quartet is an eclectic contemporary chamber music group comprised of Jazz Passengers co-founders saxophonist Roy Nathanson and trombonist Curtis Fowlkes, the bassist/vocalist Tim Kiah, and Grammy-nominated violinist Jesse Mills. Emerging from the great joy of honest and pure collaboration grounded in friendship, these veteran musicians bring volumes of depth and skill to the unique instrumentation of this compositional and improvisational collective.

Endangered Quartet explores the human condition, endangered human values, and our increasingly endangered planet. Embracing classical, jazz, rock, and folk idioms, Heart features new works by Nathanson, Fowlkes, Kiah, Mills and producer Hugo Dwyer, alongside arrangements of a Bach Chorale by Kiah, Ornette Coleman's "The Circle with a Hole in the Middle: Parts A & B" by Nathanson and Kiah, as well as covers of Lennon/McCartney's "Blackbird" and Huddie Ledbetter's "Goodnight Irene."

Joe's Pub will present the release show for Heart on Friday, May 22nd at 9:30pm. The New Yorker and New York Times writer Dan Kaufman describes the recording as "a remarkable debut that moves seamlessly between ecstatic revelry and melancholy empathy."

Heart will be available for downloading, streaming and on CD starting on May 22nd from Amazon, iTunes, Naxos, Spotify & New Focus Recordings.

Pre-orders are available now for downloading and streaming on Bandcamp.





