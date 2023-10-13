Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in October 2024

Performances are  on October 25 & 26 2024 at 7pm. 

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Interview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 Below Photo 4 Interview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 Below

Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in October 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway alum Emily Skinner on October 25 & 26 2024 at 7pm. 

Due to a scheduling conflict, we are rescheduling Emily Skinner's shows to October 25 & 26, 2024 from the previously announced March dates. The current Patron and Member presales and public on sale will continue as is. Our box office will be reaching out to those who purchased tickets to this performance to reschedule their visit.

Tickets are now on sale to Patrons, Supporter+ members, Supporter members, and Friends. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Fri, October 13 at 12pm. To become a Patron or Member visit 54below.org/support.

Tony Award® nominee (and veteran of ten Broadway shows) Emily Skinner has captivated audiences around the world with her rich, expressive singing voice and clever, magnetic stage presence. She returns to New York City's 54 Below after starring in Broadway's New York, New York at the St. James Theatre. Audiences can expect to be taken on an authentic musical journey by one of Broadway's most revered storytellers. 

Some of her other Broadway credits include The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway, Billy Elliot, The Full Monty, Jekyll and Hyde, and Side Show. She has headlined with symphonies around the world, and her numerous recordings can be found on all major streaming platforms.

Emily Skinner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 25 & 26 2024 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/EmilySkinner. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell & More to Star in NEVER BE KING at 54 Below Photo
Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell & More to Star in NEVER BE KING at 54 Below

Get ready for a brand-new musical experience at 54 Below! Talia Suskauer and Chris McCarrell star in NEVER BE KING, an intriguing show that blends Y2K pop-punk with 16th Century choral music. Witness the NYC debut of this unique production that tells the story of Henry of Navarre from two perspectives.

2
Alexandra Silber to Present THE HOUR OF THE PEARL at The Green Room 42 Photo
Alexandra Silber to Present THE HOUR OF THE PEARL at The Green Room 42

Grammy Award nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber will present her new show 'THE HOUR OF THE PEARL' at THE GREEN ROOM 42. Don't miss this captivating performance on 10/27 and 11/28.

3
The Sebastians And Yale Voxtet Perform Charpentier Pastoral Chamber Opera Next Month Photo
The Sebastians And Yale Voxtet Perform Charpentier Pastoral Chamber Opera Next Month

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 5PM, New York-based early music ensemble the Sebastians teams up with the esteemed Yale Voxtet to present Voices of Versailles, a program of French baroque vocal repertoire.

4
Tracee Beazer, Happy McPartlin, Janine DiVita & More Join MOMS NIGHT OUT: The Concert Photo
Tracee Beazer, Happy McPartlin, Janine DiVita & More Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT: The Concert Series

Join Tracee Beazer, Happy McPartlin, and Janine DiVita, along with other talented performers, for Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below. Experience an evening of incredible music and entertainment. Don't miss this unforgettable event!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You