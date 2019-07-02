Emily Schultheis, Storm Lever, And Tyler Conroy Tell You What They Want in 54 SINGS SPICE GIRLS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Emily Schultheis, Storm Lever, and Tyler Conroy in 54 Sings Spice Girls on July 13, 2019 at 11:30pm. 54 Sings Spice Girls is a nostalgic celebration of girl power and 90s spice, performed by some of NYC's brightest stars! Journey back to 1997 with us, and relive your obsession with all things Spice Girls!

Get ready to Spice Up Your Life at 54 Sings Spice Girls! Get with your friends, put on your platform sneakers and butterfly clips, and live your 90s Girl Power Dreams while some of your favorite Broadway stars sing from the gospel of Spice. Don't be a Wannabe, just Say You'll Be There when 2 Become 1 at 54 Sings Spice Girls!

The cast includes Emily Schultheis (WICKED National Tour), Storm Lever (Summer), Tyler Conroy (Broadway Baes at Feinstein's/54 Below), Abby Bartish (SOMETHING ROTTEN Tour), Marika Azoff, Melanie Brook (Bubble Boy, 54 Sings Ariana Grande), Leah Beth Etheredge (Hope In The City at 54 Below), Rachel Lind (Friends: I Was There For You), Alison Lo, Kristen Martin (WICKED), Brianna Milan, Kariana Sanchez, Allie Sandler, Hannah Slabaugh (Babes In Arms), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls).

Emily Goggin provides musical direction. Chloe Lind and Emily Schultheis produce.

54 Sings Spice Girls plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 13th at 11:30pm. There is a $20-$40 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





