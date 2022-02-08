Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ellie MacPherson to Present HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT! at Feinstein's/54 Below

Happy Birthday, Mr. President! is a journey through the lives of the men (ugh, yes, all men) who have held our highest office.

Feb. 8, 2022  
Ellie MacPherson will return to Feinstein's / 54 Below (254 W 54th Street, New York, NY 10019) for a special President's Day performance of Happy Birthday, Mr. President! on February 21st at 9:45pm. Tickets are available now by visiting http://54Below.com/Ellie54Below.com/Ellie.

Ellie MacPherson (The Play That Goes Wrong) is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. Happy Birthday, Mr. President! is a journey through the lives of the men (ugh, yes, all men) who have held our highest office. Join Ellie and her band The Secret Service as she chronicles the weird and human sides of our commanders in chiefs. Featuring a variety of music from Whitney Houston to Radiohead, old school rap to classic country, Ellie creates a fun and funny cabaret classroom about who we've let lead America. Because if Hamilton proved anything, it's that history is way more fun with songs!

Happy Birthday, Mr. President! features musical direction by Michael Repper and band member Luis Jaccome.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.54below.com and begin at $25. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street.

MORE ABOUT Ellie MacPherson

Ellie MacPherson is currently in The Play That Goes Wrong. She originated the role of The Ice Climber in the US Premiere of David Grieg's 8000m and has worked with Clubbed Thumb, B-sides Productions, and other NYC theatres. She is the creator and performer of a one-woman history of the presidents called Happy Birthday Mr. President! She holds a BA in History and English from Rutgers, and an MFA from New School for Drama.


