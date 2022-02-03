ENCANTO's Jessica Darrow to Present SURFACE PLEASURE at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Jessica Darrow in "Surface Pleasure" on February 12th, 2022. After her launch in the industry as Luisa Madrigal from Disney's Encanto, Jessica makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in her one-woman show. Jessica is ready to show NYC who she is behind the screen while featuring Disney favorites, Broadway classics, and Jazz twists. The night will be filled with laughs, music, and a peek inside her inner monologue.

With a special appearance by Mason Alexander Park, current Netflix star and formerly Hedwig on Broadway, the night will be filled with extraordinary artists. Leading the band will be Music Director, Ashley Grace Ryan, who currently serves as the Musical Director for "Let's Broadway", a monthly cabaret series. Other members of the band include Usman Idrees Salahuddin on drums and Eric Wheeler on bass. The concert was written and produced by both Jessica Darrow and Ali J. Berkowitz.

Jessica Darrow in "Surface Pleasure" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 12th. There is a $35-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Live stream tickets are available for $25 each. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JESSICA DARROW

Jessica Darrow is a Cuban-American actress and singer from Miami, FL, who is currently based in New York City. She received her BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, which included a year of study at Shakespeare's Globe in London. Jessica stars in the Walt Disney animated film, Encanto as Luisa Madrigal. You can also watch her in Feast of the Seven Fishes as Sarah. Jessica recently starred in the Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase, and will soon be releasing her first EP.