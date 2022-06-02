Drunk Yoga & The Green Room 42 to Present JOYFUL AF Interactive Themed Yoga

The Green Room 42 has announced they are partnering with internationally-acclaimed Drunk YogaÂ® and their instructors to debut their newest, wildly interactive themed yoga experience, JOYFUL AF, held on the rooftop of YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue).



JOYFUL AF offers everything you already love about Drunk YogaÂ®'s signature beverage-in-hand yoga experience, enhanced with cheeky games and laughter-inducing throwback music to reignite your joy slash passion for movin' n' shakin' (and also sometimes twerking) in NYC. This highly curated, one-of-a-kind class is guaranteed to Lift Your Spirit(s)â„¢-bonus if you leave feeling empowered to uplift others;) #kindnessissexy



JOYFUL AF will take place at 10am on the four Saturdays in June: June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25



This beverage-in-hand yoga experience includes wine, water, and non-alcoholic cocktails. Participants may NOT arrive to class under the influence of any drug or alcohol substance. Those who do will be asked to leave. Must be 21+ to join, but non-alcoholic beverages are provided.



a??For tickets, priced at $49, and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.



ABOUT DRUNK YOGAa??



"Drunk": intoxicated [with joy]; excited or elated to the point of enthusiasm



With a provocative name (but yogic spirit!) Eli Walker's immersive Drunk YogaÂ® experiences have garnered international acclaim and sold-out venues across the country.



Drunk YogaÂ® defies convention to curate weird, social & interactive wellness experiences that spark radical belonging, helping newbies try yoga without fear, and seasoned yogis reconnect with the practice sans pressure to be perfect. #namasteresponsibly



ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.



a??Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.