Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drag Star Kiki Ball-Change to Present FUNNY GWORL at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

FUNNY GWORL runs Friday, August 26 at 7pm.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Drag Star Kiki Ball-Change to Present FUNNY GWORL at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

Beanie who? The hilarious, singing, off-off-off-Broadway sensation KIKI BALL-CHANGE will present a back-by-popular-demand encore of her latest solo show FUNNY GWORL, on August 26 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square. Kiki goes back to her roots with a cabaret all about her theatre upbringing. Featuring songs from some of her favorite shows including Hair, Guys and Dolls, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Annie, and A Chorus Line, this romp through musical theatre comedy will leave you cackling and begging for more.

FUNNY GWORL runs Friday, August 26 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue). General admission tickets are $22. VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and greet with Kiki are $35. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue; full dinner menu available. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

New York City drag performer, comedian, and singer KIKI BALL-CHANGE is as well-known for her quick wit, large underbite, and her giant singing voice as for her ability to move an audience to tears with a sweet, loving ballad. An NYC performer since 2018, Kiki Ball-Change has quickly made a name for herself in a city that has a drag performer on every corner. She's been featured on The Wendy Williams Show and Real Housewives of New York, performed with comedy legends such as Meg Stalter, partied with nightlife icons like Lady Bunny, Amanda LePore, Suzanne Bartsch (and is the drag daughter of the legendary Miss Coco Peru), and has been seen performing at clubs across the United States, in New York, Connecticut, Florida, Alabama, California, and more. Come find out why so many people love Kiki for yourself! You can buy some merch or learn more about her at www.kikiballchange.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Birdland to Present MEL AND ELLA SWING! With Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli in SeptemberBirdland to Present MEL AND ELLA SWING! With Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli in September
August 18, 2022

Birdland Jazz Club will present a special evening with renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli on Monday, September 19 at 7:00 PM.
See Andrew Zachary Cohen's DON'T ASK THE LADY Next Week at 54 BelowSee Andrew Zachary Cohen's DON'T ASK THE LADY Next Week at 54 Below
August 18, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don’t Ask the Lady on August 26th at 9:30 PM. 
Patti LuPone to Return to 54 Below in DecemberPatti LuPone to Return to 54 Below in December
August 18, 2022

54 BELOW will welcome back three-time Tony Award® winner Patti LuPone. Following her critically acclaimed and multiple award-winning performance as Joanne in the recent revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, the theatrical icon will play 9 performances from December 20-30, 2022. 
HERE I AM in Concert Comes to 54 Below Next MonthHERE I AM in Concert Comes to 54 Below Next Month
August 18, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Samantha Roberts and the company of Something Better Productions in Here I Am in Concert! on Friday, September 2nd. A new musical created by Christian Cantrell and Samantha Roberts.
WHEN I GROW UP Comes to 54 Below Next MonthWHEN I GROW UP Comes to 54 Below Next Month
August 18, 2022

Featuring some of the best young performers currently on Broadway, or aspiring to be, “When I Grow Up” features a collection of musical theatre-style numbers performed by young actors that aren't quite “grown” enough to play the role in the production.