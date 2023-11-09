Drag Icon Lady Bunny to Premiere A VERY BLUE CHRISTMAS At the Laurie Beechman Theatre

If it just isn't Christmas until you've heard Lady Bunny put a raunchy, politically-incorrect spin on your favorite Christmas carol, rejoice! The drag icon returns to Times Square with the World Premiere of Lady Bunny: A VERY BLUE CHRISTMAS beginning December 7 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Everyone's favorite holiday ham, Lady Bunny gives her trademark potty-mouthed parody treatment to over 30 Christmas classics that will leave you disgusted and howling with laughter. Lady Bunny: A VERY BLUE CHRISTMAS includes "Rudolpho The Uncut Reindeer," "It's Beginning to Look Apocalyptic," a naughty holiday tribute to Laugh-In, her version of "'Twas The Night Before Xmas" that zings many a Drag Race queen, and a sleigh full of truly disgusting jokes. Come see why the New York Times calls Bunny "the city's reigning drag queen" and Vogue says she "represents the heart of what drag is all about." While her incorrigible routine may be rooted in the gutter, Lady Bunny's quick-witted humor is authentic, smart, irreverent, and topical. But remember: Bunny's act is often offensive, so don't buy a ticket if you don't like twisted humor!

Lady Bunny: A VERY BLUE CHRISTMAS runs:

• Thursday, December 7 at 7 PM

• Friday, December 8 at 9:30 PM

• Saturday, December 9 at 7 PM

• Thursday, December 14 at 7 PM

• Friday, December 15 at 9:30 PM

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street (at Ninth Avenue). General admission tickets are $25. VIP tickets that include reserved seating and an autographed photo of Lady Bunny (NO meet-and greet) are $36. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue; full dinner menu available. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

Internationally known drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ Lady Bunny is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dance floor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Lady Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years. She tours constantly, taking her bodaciously bawdy brand of humor to audiences from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, London, Marrakesh and Sydney. From headlining clubs to Pride events worldwide, Bunny has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Elvira, Lynda Carter, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, Loleatta Holloway, Jocelyn Brown, Martha Wash, Margaret Cho and Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall, who tweeted, "Upstaged at my own show! #Diva." Lady Bunny's comic genius can also be seen in films and television, most recently in "Wig," the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film, "Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate." She was the "Dean of Drag" on three seasons of "RuPaul's Drag U," has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam on "The Comedy Central Roast Of Pamela Anderson," and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of "Sex and the City."