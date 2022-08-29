Diversionary Theatre Announces Clark Cabaret & Bar September 2022 Free Events

Diversionary Theatre has announced its Clark Cabaret & Bar's September 2022 event calendar featuring free, queer-themed entertainment in an intimate space that includes a stage, a large patio, and a full bar in the heart of University Heights.



Kicking off this month is the first in a series of queer-themed mixers, starting with QT Babes on September 1 for our queer/trans friends. Also new in September is Sultry Sounds with Farah and Friends on September 2, an evening of smooth jazz with Farah Dinga and guitarist Levani Korganashvili. Art Date with Derrol is a chill evening of art making with our bar manager on September 4.

Back again this month is Nina Bel Vande for her legendary burlesque show, Top Shelf Tease, on September 9. A favorite music act is also returning this month, Cocktails & Rhythm with The Sue Palmer Quartet on September 10, featuring Liz Ajuzie (vocals), April West (trombone), and Sharon Shufelt (bass). Eliza Vedar's Slay Dreamers returns with friends for an evening of childhood nostalgia on September 12. New to the cabaret this month is The Breakthrough Review 2022 on September 17 in honor of Breakthrough Workshop Theatre's 10th Anniversary Season and featuring over a dozen Breakthrough artists. Also kicking off this month is Big Queer Drag Bingo, hosted by the one and only queen of queens, Barbie Z, on September 22. Finally on September 23, the area's longest running drag king troupe, the San Diego Kings Club, makes a Cabaret debut with Royal Flush, also hosted by Barbie Z.



The Clark Cabaret & Bar also features a full roster of regular and repeating free events, with specific September dates referenced below in our events list. Wednesdays at the Cabaret are Live Music Wednesdays with Aaron Turner, Kenny Ard, and Don LeMaster in rotation, followed by Karaoke hosted by Flamy Grant every Wednesday. Sunday Funday featuring Ria Carey and Aaron Turner takes the stage on the second and fourth Sundays of each month. Our Queer Poetry Night falls on the final Monday of the month, and the Black Dream Experiment Live, a project established by Kelsey O. Daniels, on the third Sunday of the month. This September also includes our regular movie night, Queer Iconic Film Series and the monthly Wide World of Women's Sports watch party. The DragVersionary drag event takes place on the last Friday of the month. Other monthly events include the Black Artist Collective's brunch for Black San Diego-based artists, Big Queer Trivia Night, the Sassy Salon variety show hosted by Danielle Levsky, and Just Tryna Make Friends variety show featuring Julie Roland. Also monthly, the Queer Youth Karaoke event is done in partnership with the San Diego Queer Youth Chorus, San Diego Pride Youth Leadership Academy, Trans Family Support Services, and SDUSD.

The Cosmic Romantics perform their magic act at the monthly JUST TRYNA MAKE FRIENDS show created and produced by Julie Roland. Photo by Peggy Ryan. The Clark Cabaret & Bar is a new space at the University Heights-based Diversionary Theatre. Since opening in the fall of 2021, the Clark Cabaret & Bar has been welcoming its community six nights a week to enjoy drinks and live entertainment in a piano bar atmosphere complete with performances by beloved local favorites, up-and-coming artists, and local theatre companies.

It features a full bar and a permanent historical display created in partnership with LAMBDA Archives of San Diego commemorating the space in the tradition of the iconic "Gay Bar" where the LGBTQ+ community and movement coalesced. From drag kings and queens to stand-up comedy and hosted movie nights, Diversionary will be bursting at the seams in the coming months with an eclectic assortment of queer-themed entertainment with an emphasis on non-profit groups and diverse artists, as well as serving as a hub for organizing and meeting. The Clark Cabaret & Bar is open Wednesday through Monday from 5:00 PM to close, with happy hour daily from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. More information is available on the Clark Cabaret's website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193790®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diversionary.org%2Fcabaret?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and by calling 619.220.6830.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar presents live entertainment and events six nights per week. Photo by Kseniya Us. Diversionary Theatre is the nation's third-oldest LGTBQ+ theatre dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture, while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community. Since Diversionary's founding in 1986, it has continually provided an inspiring and thought-provoking theatrical platform to explore complex and diverse stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning communities in the form of live entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.

Clark Cabaret & Bar September 2022 Free Events

Diversionary Mixers: QT Babes - September 1 at 8:00 PM

Sultry Sounds with Farah and Friends - September 2 at 7:00 PM

Wide World of Women's Sports watch party - September 3 at 5:00 PM

Art Date Night with Derrol - September 4 at 7:00 PM

Don L. Live! with Don LeMaster on piano - September 7 at 7:00 PM

Karaoke hosted by Flamy Grant - September 7 at 7:00 PM

Big Queer Trivia Night - September 8 at 8:00 PM

Top Shelf Tease: A Burlesque Show with Nina Bel Vande - September 9 at 8:00 PM

Queer Youth Karaoke - September 10 at 5:00 PM

Sue Palmer Quartet featuring Liz Ajuzie (vocals), April West (trombone), and Sharon Shufelt (bass) - September 10 at 8:00 PM

Sunday Funday with Ria Carey and Aaron Turner - September 11 at 7:00 PM

Slay Dreamers, A Cabaret - September 12 at 7:00 PM

Kenny Ard Jazz Band - September 14 at 7:00 PM

Karaoke hosted by Flamy Grant - September 14 at 9:00 PM

Queer Iconic Film Series: A League of Their Own movie night - September 15 at 8:00 PM

Breakthrough Revue 2022 - September 17 at 8:00 PM

Black Dream Experiment Live a project by Kelsey O. Daniels - September 18 at 6:00 PM

Don L. Live! with Don LeMaster on piano - September 21 at 7:00 PM

Karaoke hosted by Flamy Grant - September 21 at 9:00 PM

Big Queer Drag Bingo hosted by Barbie Z - September 22 at 8:00 PM

San Diego Kings Club: Royal Flush hosted by Barbie Z - September 23 at 8:00 PM

Black Artist Collective's monthly brunch - September 24 at 11:00 AM

Just Tryna Make Friends variety show with Jolie Roland - September 24 at 6:00 PM

Sunday Funday with Ria Carey and Aaron Turner - September 25 at 7:00 PM

Queer Poetry Night hosted by Ezra Adkins - September 26 at 7:30 PM

Jazz & Cocktails with Aaron Turner on piano - September 28 at 7:00 PM

Karaoke hosted by Flamy Grant - September 28 at 9:00 PM

Sassy Salon variety show hosted by Danielle Levsky - September 29 at 7:30 PM

DRAGversionary drag event - September 30 at 8:00 PM



Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193790®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diversionary.org%2Fcabaret?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for a regularly updated upcoming events listing.