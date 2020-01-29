Denise Manning and Abena Mensah-Bonsu Join Cast Of THE FARI CHRONICLES at Joe's Pub

Musical Theatre Factory announces complete casting for The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story, showcasing work from the new afrofuturist musical, Metropolis, in concert on Sunday February 2, 2020, at 9:30pm. Created by AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster this will be a riveting evening featuring songs and scenes from the genre-bending score and time-twisting book of this brand new dystopian musical - It is the night before the Apocalypse and Fari, an Android-Unit turned space-time-continuum anarchist is at the center of the devastation. The Fari Chronicles is a concert rendition of the First Act of the afrofuturist musical Metropolis.

The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story stars Denise Manning (What to Send Up When It Goes Down, Rosie, Daddy, 48 Hours in Harlem), Abena Mensah-Bonsu (School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, Ragtime), Danyel Fulton (Broadbend, Arkansas, Jasper in Deadland) and Djoré Nance (Are You Now, Or Have You Ever Been). Cristina Angeles (A Soldier's Play (Roundabout Theatre Company), DREAM HOU$E (Ars Nova)) to direct. The concert will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) on Sunday, February 2 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance / $30 at the door and are available at mtf.nyc/events.

The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story will be performed by Music Director Deah Harriott; Bassist Tiffany Lloyd, Drummer Mark Bell, and guitarist Mike Smiley Jr.

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says,

"This Spring we continue to showcase the scope of MTF's work with two MTF MAKER's, our cohort of groundbreaking musical theatre artist-leaders. The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story is an ingenious concept, combining Afrofuturism and musical theater to tell the story of a dystopian world of androids and humans. I am so glad to introduce you to Brandon and AriDy, a team of writers who will not only change how we hear in a work of musical theatre, but also how we understand ourselves through the future..."

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.

Tickets are $20 in advance / $30 at the door and can be purchased at: mtf.nyc/events

Coming up next at Joe's Pub at MTF. On March 1 at 7pm, join Troy Anthony in concert with fellow groundbreaking writers of the MTF POC Roundtable as they present a celebratory evening of affirmation, reflection, and liberation to lift our voices in song. Find out more at: https://mtf.nyc/events





