Deborah Stone to Present CHIAROSCURO at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in October

Deborah Stone will present "Chiaroscuro", critically acclaimed show, in its Laurie Beechman Theatre debut on October 9 at 7:00 PM.

Chi·a·ro·scu·ro /noun/the treatment of light and shade in drawing and painting; an effect of contrasted light and shadow.

A look at, and listen to, life's balancing act through the pixilated combination of light and dark featuring the music of Steve Winwood, Cy Coleman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Michael McDonald and more. Deborah, directed by the award-winning director Lina Koutrakos, will share the stage with Musical Director John Cook on the piano, and the esteemed Tom Hubbard on bass.

"Songs are created for the likes of Deborah Stone."

"Chiaroscuro isn't a good show...it's a great show...It is time for everyone to know who Deborah Stone is..." Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: "CHIAROSCURO"

WHO: Performed by Deborah Stone. Directed by and co-written with Lina Koutrakos.

Musical Direction and accompaniment by John Cook, with Tom Hubbard on bass

WHEN: 7:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022

WHERE: The Laurie Beechman Theatre

$25. Cover/$25. Food/beverage minimum

Reservations: westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Website, including EPK: www.deborah-stone.com