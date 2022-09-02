Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Deborah Stone to Present CHIAROSCURO at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in October

A look at, and listen to, life's balancing act through the pixilated combination of light and dark featuring the music of Steve Winwood, Cy Coleman and more.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

Deborah Stone to Present CHIAROSCURO at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in October

Deborah Stone will present "Chiaroscuro", critically acclaimed show, in its Laurie Beechman Theatre debut on October 9 at 7:00 PM.

Chi·a·ro·scu·ro /noun/the treatment of light and shade in drawing and painting; an effect of contrasted light and shadow.

A look at, and listen to, life's balancing act through the pixilated combination of light and dark featuring the music of Steve Winwood, Cy Coleman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Michael McDonald and more. Deborah, directed by the award-winning director Lina Koutrakos, will share the stage with Musical Director John Cook on the piano, and the esteemed Tom Hubbard on bass.

"Songs are created for the likes of Deborah Stone."

"Chiaroscuro isn't a good show...it's a great show...It is time for everyone to know who Deborah Stone is..." Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: "CHIAROSCURO"

WHO: Performed by Deborah Stone. Directed by and co-written with Lina Koutrakos.

Musical Direction and accompaniment by John Cook, with Tom Hubbard on bass

WHEN: 7:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022

WHERE: The Laurie Beechman Theatre

$25. Cover/$25. Food/beverage minimum

Reservations: westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Website, including EPK: www.deborah-stone.com


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 Next WeekAT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 Next Week
September 2, 2022

AT THIS PERFORMANCE…  returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from INTO THE WOODS; DEAR EVAN HANSEN; PARADISE SQUARE; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; ROCK OF AGES and THE BEDWETTER.
Judy Garland Celebration Performance Comes to Don't Tell Mama This MonthJudy Garland Celebration Performance Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month
September 2, 2022

Philadelphia cabaret performer Tyler Houchins has announced his upcoming NYC debut solo performance at Don’t Tell Mama NYC, titled Down A Yellow Brick Road, celebrating the legendary actress and vocalist Judy Garland in her centennial year, Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
PHILLIP OFFICER Comes to Birdland Theater This MonthPHILLIP OFFICER Comes to Birdland Theater This Month
September 2, 2022

More than a New York minute -- it's been a New York decade since one of NYC's favorite singers stepped into the spotlight here. PHILLIP OFFICER returns September 26 at 8:30pm to make his Birdland Theater debut with LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY. Phillip built a commanding reputation for his musicality and commitment to lyrics. 
Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Announces Its September Roster Of PerformancesDavenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Announces Its September Roster Of Performances
September 1, 2022

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of September performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's
Billy Porter to Host Tectonic Theater Project's Annual Benefit Cabaret Featuring Joaquina Kalukango, Michael Urie & MoreBilly Porter to Host Tectonic Theater Project's Annual Benefit Cabaret Featuring Joaquina Kalukango, Michael Urie & More
September 1, 2022

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter is set to host Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit cabaret, A Tectonic Cabaret, Monday, October 3, 2022 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Chelsea Factory.