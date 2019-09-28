Deborah Stone Comes To Pangea, With 'Here I Am!'

Article Pixel Sep. 28, 2019  

Deborah Stone Comes To Pangea, With 'Here I Am!'

After bringing her highly acclaimed show, Siren Song, to Pangea last year, Deborah Stone will return to the venue on Monday, September 30th at 7pm, to present her brand new show, Here I Am!Come join her while she draws you in to her life upon the wicked stage, as a dancer, singer, show girl, drag queen and more!

Deborah partners with Director Lina Koutrakosand Musical Director John Cook in this vibrant new show.

Pangea - 178 2nd Avenue, NYC

Monday, September 30th at 7pm

For information, call (212)995-0900 - click herefor tickets



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • European Media Artists Explore Future Technologies Through Residency Program; Apply Now!
  • Marc Shaiman To Premiere Oscar-Nominated Song From MARY POPPINS RETURNS In Vienna
  • SISTER ACT Ein himmlisches Musical - 3 September, Musiktheaterwerkstatt
  • Vienna State Opera Announces Cast Changes For LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN