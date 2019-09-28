Deborah Stone Comes To Pangea, With 'Here I Am!'

After bringing her highly acclaimed show, Siren Song, to Pangea last year, Deborah Stone will return to the venue on Monday, September 30th at 7pm, to present her brand new show, Here I Am!Come join her while she draws you in to her life upon the wicked stage, as a dancer, singer, show girl, drag queen and more!

Deborah partners with Director Lina Koutrakosand Musical Director John Cook in this vibrant new show.

Pangea - 178 2nd Avenue, NYC

Monday, September 30th at 7pm

For information, call (212)995-0900 - click herefor tickets





